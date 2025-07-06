Judge Dredd artist Lee Carter invites us into his cluttered studio and reveals why the mess keeps him focused

Creativity thrives where order ends.

Lee Carter is an illustrator working mainly as a comic artist but also has worked on numerous video games, as well as movies, toy design and private painted commissions. Here he shows us his home studio setup, replete with meaningful objects and one furry friend.

"I worked for 13 years with games developer Bizarre Creations in a studio with over 200 people, but now I’m going into my 14th year of working from home as a freelancer. For 13 of those years, my dog has been a constant companion and is currently hogging my chair as I try to perch on the edge. She has a bed, but it’s cold and she doesn't know how comfortable I am.

