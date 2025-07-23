Simz reveals his 12 top tips for great comic art

How-to
By published

From adding a dash of humour to choosing the perfect panels, Simone Ferriero shares some pro advice.

Bring your comic to life; a chef berates a woman
(Image credit: Simone Ferriero)

When a comic book artist is confronted with a script and a blank page, they have the challenge of translating the actions described into images. Everyone has their own way of doing it, developed over time and through staple techniques for bringing a comic page to life.

Although many artists might say there are set rules and techniques for creating comics, the truth is that anything can work! There are no limits, besides ourselves, in how artwork will look, or how it can be approached. It all depends on the final result the artist is aiming for.

Artist headshot; a young man with dark hair
Simone Ferriero

Simone is an artist focused on illustration, comics and character design. He has worked with Riot Games and Wacom and streams regularly on Twitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1