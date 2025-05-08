Level up your game art with these 10 pro tips

How-to
By published

Anna Hollinrake shares some pointers to help you make stunning art for great games.

Level up your game art; a street with houses
(Image credit: Anna Hollinrake)

Game concept art can be weird - it’s visual problem solving with lots of technical requirements. And it means making appealing designs without pointlessly over-rendering them, because you’re rarely working on the final product. It also requires communicating across different disciplines, all pushing toward the same goal. It’s magic, and it’s why I love it so much.

However, game art has a utilitarian through-line that illustration doesn’t always have. Making concepts with good, consistent worldbuilding that also fulfills technical needs and builds toward an end product beyond aesthetics is challenging, but these tips will help you focus on the priority: making cool art for a cool game.

Headshot
Anna Hollinrake

Anna is a game artist and creative director and the founder of indie studio Electric Saint. The studio has recently announced its debut game Crescent County, with a demo available now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Anna Hollinrake
Anna is a concept and environment artist at Climax Studios, specialising in designing for VR, low poly modelling, talking about mental health in games, and excessive whimsy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.