Your old brick phone makes a surprisingly brilliant retro video game character

Could this game be any more nostalgic?

A screenshot from Flipping is Hard video game
(Image credit: Elegant Horse Studios)

Amid all the Unreal Engine 5 remakes of classic games appearing these days, it's always nice to come across a reminder that a quirky, innovative premise and gameplay can still beat photorealism in game design – and a dose of nostalgia can help too.

With its wonderfully utilitarian title, Flipping is Hard is a platform game that involves flipping a retro brick phone through various perilous environments, including snow, rock and rooftops.

Image 1 of 5
A screenshot from Flipping is Hard video game
(Image credit: Elegant Horse Studios)

