The Drifter blends pixel art nostalgia and noir storytelling – here’s why it will have you hooked

Indie dev Powerhoof is avoiding typical influences for something more original.

With a more traditional side-on pixel art presentation, you might assume that The Drifter takes a more nostalgic approach to its take on the point-and-click adventure than, say, Nirvana Noir. Of course, given how synonymous Lucas Arts games like Monkey Island were with the genre, they still had some undeniable influence on how Dave Lloyd of the two-person indie team Powerhoof got interested in making games in the first place.

"I was making little point-and-click adventures back in the early 2000s, and I'd always made comedy ones because that was just what you kind of remember as a kid growing up with stuff like Monkey Island and Day of the Tentacle," he tells me. "But [for The Drifter], we weren't really drawing inspiration from old adventure games, in fact, it's something that I was trying to avoid as much as possible. It's trying to be more modern for people who necessarily haven't grown up playing those games."

