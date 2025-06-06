Recommended reading

Escaping a religious cult clashes with cosy 80s pixel art nostalgia in Quantum Witch

Solo indie dev NikkiJay channels personal trauma into a bold queer 'plotformer' built with MonoGame.

Although plenty of indie devs do use 3D game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity to make 2D games, for NikkiJay, the solo developer of Quantum Witch, the workarounds were too much.

"You've got to do weird stuff with 3D camera objects to try and make a 2D game, and I don't have time for this – just give me an orthographic projection and let me put my sprites on the screen," she tells me. "It just turned out faster creating something with a very simple platforming physics engine, and I could make really targeted specific adjustments I needed to make rather than trying to bend Unity to my will."

