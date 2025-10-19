Microsoft officially launched its new Office icons earlier this month to mixed reception, but the divisive designs have impressed one unexpected collective. Thanks to the brand's swift adoption of the sleek Liquid Glass UI, Apple fans have flocked to praise Microsoft's elite attention to detail.

When the Liquid Glass software update was initially announced, rival brands were quick to poke fun at the design – Microsoft included. Now it seems the brand has embraced the hypnotic visuals, much to the delight of iOS users who are welcoming the new integration.

Gotta give a shoutout to Microsoft for actually using Icon Composer to make these awesome layered Liquid Glass app icons! pic.twitter.com/BIhZvbcdPPOctober 17, 2025

It's safe to say that when Microsoft announced its new Office icons, users weren't happy. With their sleek, fluid design, they're quite the shift from the corporate-esque sharpness of the previous look, and as we know, the internet hates change. Critics were predictably harsh, calling the redesigns "ugly" and "awful" and appearing to be "drawn by a 3yo".

Despite the negative feedback from certain users, Apple fans seemed to like the new look (it's no surprise, given that many accused Microsoft of stealing Apple's aesthetic). Appearing on icons and in apps, the new Office logos came to life with Apple's Liquid Glass UI, leading to an outpouring of praise from fans.

"Gotta give a shoutout to Microsoft for actually using Icon Composer to make these awesome layered Liquid Glass app icons!" one X user commented. "It is for sure one of the best implementations of Liquid Glass I’ve seen so far," a fan on Reddit wrote, while another was getting nostalgic vibes, writing, "close enough, welcome back Windows 7."

The new Microsoft icons in motion pic.twitter.com/QDBI7oHsEkOctober 8, 2025

