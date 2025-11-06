Apple TV's new sonic logo is a certified banger

Sonic logos have been on the rise for a while now, with an increasing number of brands realising the importance of audio branding. From Netflix's 'Tadum' to the McDonald's 'I'm lovin' it' whistle, there are plenty of sonic logos that are arguably more recognisable than some of the best logos themselves.

And now, Apple has given us what might be a late contender for one of the best sonic logos of the year, in the form of its delightful new Apple TV ident – or, as the company is calling it in typically overblown style, mnemonic. Created by Finneas (of Billie Eilish fame), the sound exists in three different versions – a five second ident, a one-second sting, and a version over ten seconds long that "might play at a movie theatre at the start of an Apple studios original film".

And what a delightfully pretty mnemonic it is. Featuring warbling electronic sounds followed by three gentle piano notes, it's much more relaxing than we've come to expect from streaming service idents. Apple TV's previous thudding note was much more reminiscent of the aforementioned Netflix sound, which arguably inspired a host of slightly anxiety-inducing sonic logos for streaming services. It's refreshing to see Finneas and Apple move in a more calming direction. It seems the Apple TV rebrand is off to a beautiful start.

"When we set out to create a mnemonic that would represent Apple Originals, we wanted to work with someone who truly understands our brand’s emphasis on creativity and storytelling and would approach the process in a beautiful and emotional way," David Taylor, Apple’s Head of Music, announced it a statement. "Finneas delivered a completely original sound that feels cinematic and magical, serving as a welcoming invitation for viewers to enter the world of Apple Originals.”

The new mnemonic accompanies an equally delightful new opening bumper for Apple TV shows, featuring a fun and colourful animated take on the Apple logo. Indeed, between this and the striking new Apple One logo, it seems Apple is finally ready to have some fun with its famous design.