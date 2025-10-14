It's official, Apple TV+ is dead. In a recent press release, the streaming service announced that it would be dropping the plus, rebranding to the snappier title, Apple TV.

I doubt I'm alone in admitting that I've always called it by the 'new' name, but with a fresh logo design making things official, it seems Apple has finally cottoned on. It's a subtle reinvention that will likely go unnoticed, but it's already confusing some users.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple claims that its new logo is a “vibrant new identity,” however, I struggle to agree. Essentially the same ol' logo sans the glowing '+' sign, the design is quintessentially Apple with its minimalist design and SF font.

But that's where issues arise. Apple already has multiple products under the Apple TV title. Throw that little black box that plugs into your TV, and the Apple TV app into the mix, and things start getting a little confusing.

As we've seen recently with the messy HBO Max rebrand, trying to reinvent your identity can do more harm than good (especially if you don't commit to the change). It looks like Apple needs to stick to its guns to avoid the same fate. For more Apple insight, check out the history of the Apple logo.