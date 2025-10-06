Live
LIVE: These are the few Apple deals I'd recommend so far this Prime Day in October
These Amazon Big Deal Days discounts are pretty good – especially if you want an Apple Watch.
Amazon is at it again – it's the second Prime Day of the year, and I'm here to tell you about all the best Apple deals that crop up.
This year's Amazon Big Day Deals event is officially Tuesday 7 to Wednesday 8, but many of the deals are already available. And we here at Creative Bloq are perfectly positioned to report on all the best ones. We covered July's Prime Day, and highlighted all the best Apple deals then, so where relevant, I'm going to give July's deal prices for easy comparison. Also, there's Black Friday to keep in mind – it's impossible to know whether these deals below will be beat over this November's Black Friday event, so I'll do my best Mystic Meg impersonation and try and predict the future (note: I can't. No one knows).
Scroll down to see some of the best deals on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. We'll also be covering all the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, so keep an eye on that for the gamer in your life.
And remember – although not all the best Apple deals over the next few days will be through Amazon, almost all the ones from Amazon will be available to Prime members. So get your free 30-day trial to Prime over here.
In detail: US Apple Prime Day deals
Our favourite digital art iPad is at its lowest ever price right now: it's $50 below its previous low of $499, and that beats this July's Prime Day price! Our iPad Air review raves about it.
It's the iPad Air with an M3 chip so it's the zippiest one – and its screen is a pure delight. It is compatible with the fantastic Apple Pencil Pro and is more than good enough for most creative work (though if you're going heavier you'll need the Pro).
Price history: Previous lowest price $499.
I love this watch with its big screen and mega fast charging – in fact, I'm wearing it right now. This is a great deal, but it isn't the best I've seen. Actually, it was $279 in July's Prime Day, so I would potentially wait until tomorrow to jump on this.
There is also a nice deal on the SE, if you'd rather have a simpler one. That watch was more than good enough for me for years, and if you're not looking to go underwater or track your sleep you'll be fine.
Price history: Previous low $279
The latest MacBook Air was already great value. Prime Day seals the deal since both Best Buy and Amazon have $200 off, reducing the price to just $799 for a super-portable laptop with 16GB RAM, ideal for content creation on the go. Worth noting that July's Prime Day price was only $849!
Price history: Previous low $849
Amazon US doesn't have any record-low prices on MacBooks yet so I am not including an Amazon deal here. Best Buy has beaten Prime Day in October in this instance, with $500 off the last-gen MacBook Pro.
It's a good price on a brilliant laptop that still has more than enough power for most people. It has that beautiful liquid retina screen and incredible battery life!
A 30% discount on these AirPods is actually a really good deal. They're the latest AirPods and I am listening through them right now (well not this exact pair). I love how I can find them on the multiple times I lose them in a day, using FindMy, and they also read my text messages to me.
This version doesn't have ANC but there's a record-low price of $119 on those. The premium AirPods Pro 2 are also the cheapest they've ever been with $100 off – now $149.
Price history: AirPods 4 previous low: $99; AirPods Pro 2 previous low: $159
UK Apple Prime Day deals
This is the 'basic' iPad, and if you're wanting to do heavy creative tasks, you'll want to look at the iPad Pro or at least the Air, but we found this to be perfect for general productivity tasks, streaming, browsing and some light creative work like sketching. It was at its lowest price ever of £279 just yesterday but an extra fiver has now been added. I'll keep it on this list as it's still a bargain.
See iPad generations for a comparison of all models. We also have a guide to the best iPad for drawing.
Price history: Previous low £279.
We LOVE the MacBook Air, and the M4 version is perfect for creative work on the go, as our M4 MacBook Air review showed. It's light and portable, and zippy to boot. This is a great price on the 13-inch model, and there are also deals available on the 15-inch version.
Find out more MacBook Prime Day deals here.
Price history: Previous low – £899
I'll be honest, I wasn't sure about the Apple Watch 10 until I got one, but the fast battery charging and the bigger screen are great. Even if you're not obsessively tracking your health and/or sleep, it's a worthwhile upgrade.
And that's especially true when there is this deal, which brings it to the lowest price ever. See Apple Watch generations for a list of all the Apple Watch models.
Price history: previous low – £299.99
I have a pair of the AirPods 4 and I love that they read you your text messages. The sound is great, too, for a basic pair of AirPods (the AirPods Pro 2 are also at a record-low price of £179 if you want to spend more).
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods are the smoothest addition – the FindMy function has never been more used than with these earbuds. Believe me.
Price history: Previous low– £116
Okay so this is only matching the lowest price ever, but it's a reasonable deal. We love the Pro because it's the perfect creative tool, with a ton of features designed for digital artists. If you want something more basic, the Apple Pencil USB-C is also at its lowest price – it's £65 reduced from £79.
See our Apple Pencil vs to find out which one is best for you.
Price history: Previous low – £109
LIVE: Latest Updates
While we wait for Amazon's big deals to drop, let's take a look at what's rumoured to be coming up from Apple over the next few years. Starting with something that Steve Jobs would definitely have hated... a touchscreen MacBook.
Unsurprisingly, the Apple Pencil is the best stylus for iPad, and the Apple Pencil Pro is the creme de la creme. Right now, it's £10 off at Amazon, down from £129 to £119.
We're big fans of the 2025 M4 MacBook Air (a team favourite, you might say) – and right now it's £150 off at Amazon, down from £999 to £849. We might see bigger discounts tomorrow, but £150 off a current model MacBook is already a pretty great deal.
Now that Apple has announced the AirPods Pro 3, with all their fancy live translation features, impressive deals are popping up for their predecessor. AirPod Pro 2 boast awesome active noise cancellation and touch controls, and are currently £30 off at Amazon in the UK.
With the new bunch of iPhones not even a month old, we're not holding our breath for deals on the 17 line up. But if we do see any, we'd hope to also see deals on cases too, what with all the hoo-ha about scratches this year.
The iPad Pro M5 is supposedly confirmed, with the benchmarks appearing in GeekBench and showing it will be more power than.. well anyone really needs, actually.
Don't let this release stop you from snapping up a deal this Prime Day – the likelihood is you won't need the extra power delivered by the upcoming iPad Pro model. See our explainer 'who really needs the M5 iPad Pro?' article here.
If you're thinking about AirPods and want to save real money then look at the AirPods Pro 2, don’t let the arrival of the Pro 3 deter you – the Pro 2 still delivers massive value. With Apple’s H2 chip, you get top‑tier noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. We've got team members who swear by the Pro 2, especially if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.
The Pro 3’s release will push Pro 2 pricing down. In recent sales, the Pro 2 hit as low as US $149 and in the UK they've fallen toward £179. So grabbing a deal on the Pro 2 now still feels like a win.
I'm using the Pro 3 at the moment and I do love the mix of excellent audio and Apple-specific features like how they read out your text messages, you can control them by shaking or nodding your head, and they instantly pair. But I don't love that you can't have your MacBook and iPhone paired at the same time, and i'm sure I would get an even better audio experience from other pro level headphones.
if you're not sure what level audio you need, see our piece discussing if you really need Pro headphones.
I use a MacBook Air M2 and honestly, it’s been perfect for day-to-day and light creative work. It’s fast, super quiet (no fan!), and the battery lasts ages. I use it for writing, browsing and editing photos. You don't need the newest Apple model if you're not looking for top spec power.
With Prime Day and Black Friday coming up, there’ll likely be some good deals. In the US, it’s gone as low as $799, and briefly $699 with coupons. In the UK, the lowest new price has been around £828, with refurbished deals dipping to about £719. I absolutely recommend looking at a refurbished model if that's something you're interested in. With Amazon or Best Buy you have the guarantee that they've been certified so it's a great way to save money (and the environment).
And if you want a shiny new Apple Pencil to go with your iPad (if you're a creative, this is a must-have), you might be a bit confused over which one to go for. You can read our Apple Pencil comparison guide for full details, but here's a brief summary.
Apple currently offers four different Apple Pencil models, each designed for different needs and iPads.
Apple Pencil (1st Gen) launched in 2015. It features pressure and tilt sensitivity, making it suitable for drawing and note-taking. It charges via a Lightning connector (awkwardly from the iPad’s port) and lacks magnetic attachment or gesture support. It’s compatible with many older iPads, including the iPad 10th Gen (via adapter).
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) added a flat side for magnetic attachment, wireless charging, and double-tap gesture support. It was the gold standard for creatives until the Pro came along – and is still a good option, but not the best if you're a digital artist (see more about the Pro below). It only works with newer iPads that support magnetic charging, like some iPad Pro and Air models.
Apple Pencil USB‑C (2023) is a budget-friendly model with USB-C charging and magnetic storage, but no pressure sensitivity or gesture support. It’s ideal for note-taking and light sketching, especially on mid-range iPads like the 10th Gen. This isn't really fully-featured enough for most creatives.
Apple Pencil Pro (2024) is the most advanced, with haptics, squeeze gestures, barrel roll (for brush orientation), and Find My support. It’s ideal for digital artists using newer iPad Pro or Air models.
So which iPad should you buy? Keep an eye out for deals on the iPad Air and iPad Pro models – especially great for creatives using apps like Procreate or Adobe Fresco. Expect discounts up to 25%, with the iPad 10th Gen also likely to drop in price – and if this goes lower than its previous record then it'll be quite a bargain ($249).
Look for bundle deals that include the Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard – perfect for digital artists, designers, or note-takers. Storage upgrades may also be discounted, so choose wisely if you work with large files.
CB Editor here, Georgia, and I'm here to let you know the Apple deals situation on this hallowed day, Prime Day eve.
I'm currently wearing the brand new Apple Watch 11 and, while I love it, I have to say I wouldn't pay premium for the upgraded features. The increased battery life is the main draw, but i upgraded from the Apple Watch SE to the Apple Watch 10 last time, and that increase of battery life was actually enough for me. But I don't wear my watch overnight so if you do then maybe it's worth it for you.
The current deal on the Apple Watch 10 is good, but I expect it to get even better tomorrow.
If previous years are anything to go by, we're expecting to see plenty of iPad deals over the next couple of days. But given the state of the iPad line up right now—that is, the sheer number of models to choose from—it can be hard to know which is right for you. Thankfully, our iPad generations guide is on hand to help you choose whether the Pro, Air, mini or plain old 'iPad' float your boat.
Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Prime Day deals live blog. Here we'll be bringing you the best deals on everything from iPads to Apple Watches. Speaking of the latter, if you're in the UK, the Apple Watch Series 10 has just hit its lowest price ever, with over £100 off at Amazon right now.