LIVE: These are the few Apple deals I'd recommend so far this Prime Day in October

While we wait for Amazon's big deals to drop, let's take a look at what's rumoured to be coming up from Apple over the next few years. Starting with something that Steve Jobs would definitely have hated... a touchscreen MacBook. (Image credit: Apple Explained via YouTube)

Unsurprisingly, the Apple Pencil is the best stylus for iPad, and the Apple Pencil Pro is the creme de la creme. Right now, it's £10 off at Amazon, down from £129 to £119. (Image credit: Future)

We're big fans of the 2025 M4 MacBook Air (a team favourite, you might say) – and right now it's £150 off at Amazon, down from £999 to £849. We might see bigger discounts tomorrow, but £150 off a current model MacBook is already a pretty great deal. (Image credit: Apple)

Now that Apple has announced the AirPods Pro 3, with all their fancy live translation features, impressive deals are popping up for their predecessor. AirPod Pro 2 boast awesome active noise cancellation and touch controls, and are currently £30 off at Amazon in the UK. (Image credit: Future)

With the new bunch of iPhones not even a month old, we're not holding our breath for deals on the 17 line up. But if we do see any, we'd hope to also see deals on cases too, what with all the hoo-ha about scratches this year. (Image credit: Future)

The iPad Pro M5 is supposedly confirmed, with the benchmarks appearing in GeekBench and showing it will be more power than.. well anyone really needs, actually. Don't let this release stop you from snapping up a deal this Prime Day – the likelihood is you won't need the extra power delivered by the upcoming iPad Pro model. See our explainer 'who really needs the M5 iPad Pro?' article here. (Image credit: Apple)

If you're thinking about AirPods and want to save real money then look at the AirPods Pro 2, don’t let the arrival of the Pro 3 deter you – the Pro 2 still delivers massive value. With Apple’s H2 chip, you get top‑tier noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. We've got team members who swear by the Pro 2, especially if you're already in the Apple ecosystem. The Pro 3’s release will push Pro 2 pricing down. In recent sales, the Pro 2 hit as low as US $149 and in the UK they've fallen toward £179. So grabbing a deal on the Pro 2 now still feels like a win. I'm using the Pro 3 at the moment and I do love the mix of excellent audio and Apple-specific features like how they read out your text messages, you can control them by shaking or nodding your head, and they instantly pair. But I don't love that you can't have your MacBook and iPhone paired at the same time, and i'm sure I would get an even better audio experience from other pro level headphones. if you're not sure what level audio you need, see our piece discussing if you really need Pro headphones. (Image credit: Future)

I use a MacBook Air M2 and honestly, it’s been perfect for day-to-day and light creative work. It’s fast, super quiet (no fan!), and the battery lasts ages. I use it for writing, browsing and editing photos. You don't need the newest Apple model if you're not looking for top spec power. With Prime Day and Black Friday coming up, there’ll likely be some good deals. In the US, it’s gone as low as $799, and briefly $699 with coupons. In the UK, the lowest new price has been around £828, with refurbished deals dipping to about £719. I absolutely recommend looking at a refurbished model if that's something you're interested in. With Amazon or Best Buy you have the guarantee that they've been certified so it's a great way to save money (and the environment). (Image credit: Future - TechRadar)

And if you want a shiny new Apple Pencil to go with your iPad (if you're a creative, this is a must-have), you might be a bit confused over which one to go for. You can read our Apple Pencil comparison guide for full details, but here's a brief summary. Apple currently offers four different Apple Pencil models, each designed for different needs and iPads. Apple Pencil (1st Gen) launched in 2015. It features pressure and tilt sensitivity, making it suitable for drawing and note-taking. It charges via a Lightning connector (awkwardly from the iPad’s port) and lacks magnetic attachment or gesture support. It’s compatible with many older iPads, including the iPad 10th Gen (via adapter). Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) added a flat side for magnetic attachment, wireless charging, and double-tap gesture support. It was the gold standard for creatives until the Pro came along – and is still a good option, but not the best if you're a digital artist (see more about the Pro below). It only works with newer iPads that support magnetic charging, like some iPad Pro and Air models. Apple Pencil USB‑C (2023) is a budget-friendly model with USB-C charging and magnetic storage, but no pressure sensitivity or gesture support. It’s ideal for note-taking and light sketching, especially on mid-range iPads like the 10th Gen. This isn't really fully-featured enough for most creatives. Apple Pencil Pro (2024) is the most advanced, with haptics, squeeze gestures, barrel roll (for brush orientation), and Find My support. It’s ideal for digital artists using newer iPad Pro or Air models. (Image credit: Apple / Future)

So which iPad should you buy? Keep an eye out for deals on the iPad Air and iPad Pro models – especially great for creatives using apps like Procreate or Adobe Fresco. Expect discounts up to 25%, with the iPad 10th Gen also likely to drop in price – and if this goes lower than its previous record then it'll be quite a bargain ($249). Look for bundle deals that include the Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard – perfect for digital artists, designers, or note-takers. Storage upgrades may also be discounted, so choose wisely if you work with large files. (Image credit: Getty Images / d3sign)

CB Editor here, Georgia, and I'm here to let you know the Apple deals situation on this hallowed day, Prime Day eve. I'm currently wearing the brand new Apple Watch 11 and, while I love it, I have to say I wouldn't pay premium for the upgraded features. The increased battery life is the main draw, but i upgraded from the Apple Watch SE to the Apple Watch 10 last time, and that increase of battery life was actually enough for me. But I don't wear my watch overnight so if you do then maybe it's worth it for you. The current deal on the Apple Watch 10 is good, but I expect it to get even better tomorrow. (Image credit: Future)

If previous years are anything to go by, we're expecting to see plenty of iPad deals over the next couple of days. But given the state of the iPad line up right now—that is, the sheer number of models to choose from—it can be hard to know which is right for you. Thankfully, our iPad generations guide is on hand to help you choose whether the Pro, Air, mini or plain old 'iPad' float your boat. (Image credit: Future)