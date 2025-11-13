Oh! Black Friday MacBook deals have come early this year

Black Friday has arrived early for Apple fans, and the deals on MacBooks are even better than we expected. So now's the perfect time to invest in a new laptop that will serve you for years to come.
The best MacBooks are known for their exceptional build quality, stunning displays and impressive performance, making them perfect for everything from creative work to everyday use. This is a topic we know a lot about, having reviewed every single generation and used MacBooks extensively in our own daily work. So we've scoured through all the early Black Friday offers and picked out the best deals for you below.
Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, we're already seeing discounts across the entire MacBook range, from the budget-friendly MacBook Air M1 to the super-powerful MacBook Pro with M4 Pro. The M4 MacBook Air is also seeing its first significant price drop, while refurbished options offer even deeper savings. Meanwhile, if you want to shop around rival brands too, see our guide to the best laptops for graphic design.
Quick links: USA
- Amazon: Save $150 on a MacBook Air M4 2025
- Back Market: Get a refurbished MacBook Air M1 for just $354
- Best Buy: Save $100 on a MacBook Air M2
- B&H Photo & Video: Save $300 on a Macbook Pro (M4 Pro)
- PC Richard & Son: Save $251 on a MacBook Pro (2024) 14in
- Walmart: Save $50 on a MacBook Air M1
Quick links: UK
- Amazon: Save £150 on a 15-inch MacBook Air M4 2025
- Back Market: Get a refurbished MacBook Air M1 for just £357
- John Lewis: Save £150 on a MacBook Air M2
- Laptops Direct: Save £149 on a MacBook Air M1
- Scan: No deals yet
- Very: Save £150 on a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024)
Top deals: USA
The brand-new M4 chip brings Apple Intelligence and impressive performance to the MacBook Air. This is the first major discount we've seen on the 2025 model.
The M4 Pro chip delivers pro-grade performance for demanding creative work. With a massive $300 discount, this is a fantastic deal on Apple's most powerful laptop.
This 14-inch MacBook Pro features the M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. With a $251 discount, it's very compelling.
The M2 MacBook Air remains an excellent choice with 16GB memory and 256GB storage. Built for Apple Intelligence, it's now $100 cheaper at Best Buy.
For bargain hunters, this refurbished M1 MacBook Air offers incredible value. While it's an older model, the M1 chip still delivers excellent performance for everyday tasks.
Top deals: UK
This is an astonishing saving on a refurbished M1 MacBook Air. While it's a few years old now, the M1 chip remains impressively capable for most everyday users.
Read moreRead less▼
The larger 15-inch display makes this MacBook Air perfect for multitasking and creative work. This £149 discount on the brand-new M4 model is not to be missed.
Read moreRead less▼
The M4 Pro delivers exceptional performance for professional creative work. This £150 discount on one of Apple's most powerful laptops makes it more accessible.
FAQ
Should I buy a refurbished MacBook?
In a word, yes. Refurbished MacBooks from reputable sellers like Back Market or Apple's own refurbishment programme can offer exceptional value, especially when you're seeing savings of over $800 / £800. These devices are thoroughly tested, come with warranties, and often include replaced batteries and outer shells, so they look and perform like new.
The main consideration is which generation you're buying – an M1 MacBook from 2020 is still perfectly capable for most tasks, but it won't support all the latest Apple Intelligence features that newer M3 and M4 models offer. We'd recommend refurbished options if you're primarily using your MacBook for web browsing, productivity apps, and light creative work. However, if you need cutting-edge performance or plan to keep the laptop for five or more years, buying new might be the better long-term investment.
What's the difference between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro?
The main differences come down to performance, display technology, and connectivity. MacBook Airs are thinner, lighter and fanless, making them silent and incredibly portable, whilst still offering excellent performance for most users. That makes them ideal for students, writers, and casual users who prioritise battery life and portability.
MacBook Pro models feature more powerful chip configurations (like the M4 Pro and M4 Max), active cooling that allows sustained high performance, brighter displays with ProMotion technology, and additional ports including HDMI and SD card slots. They're designed for professionals doing demanding work like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or software development.
For most people, a MacBook Air provides more than enough power, but if you're regularly pushing your laptop to its limits with intensive creative or technical work, the MacBook Pro's extra capabilities justify the higher price.
Which MacBook is best for students?
For most students, the MacBook Air M1 or M2 offers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and value. These models handle everything from essay writing to light photo editing with ease, and their exceptional battery life means you can get through a full day of lectures without charging. The M1 model is particularly attractive if you're on a tight budget, especially with current discounts bringing it under $600 / £550.
However, if you're studying creative subjects like graphic design, video production, or music composition, it's worth investing in a MacBook Air M4 or even a MacBook Pro for the extra processing power and RAM. Apple's education pricing can also offer additional savings, so check the Apple Student Discount before making your purchase.
Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine.
