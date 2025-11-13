Oh! Black Friday MacBook deals have come early this year

Black Friday has arrived early for Apple fans, and the deals on MacBooks are even better than we expected. So now's the perfect time to invest in a new laptop that will serve you for years to come.

The best MacBooks are known for their exceptional build quality, stunning displays and impressive performance, making them perfect for everything from creative work to everyday use. This is a topic we know a lot about, having reviewed every single generation and used MacBooks extensively in our own daily work. So we've scoured through all the early Black Friday offers and picked out the best deals for you below.

Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, we're already seeing discounts across the entire MacBook range, from the budget-friendly MacBook Air M1 to the super-powerful MacBook Pro with M4 Pro. The M4 MacBook Air is also seeing its first significant price drop, while refurbished options offer even deeper savings. Meanwhile, if you want to shop around rival brands too, see our guide to the best laptops for graphic design.

Top deals: USA

Top deals: UK

FAQ

Should I buy a refurbished MacBook? In a word, yes. Refurbished MacBooks from reputable sellers like Back Market or Apple's own refurbishment programme can offer exceptional value, especially when you're seeing savings of over $800 / £800. These devices are thoroughly tested, come with warranties, and often include replaced batteries and outer shells, so they look and perform like new. The main consideration is which generation you're buying – an M1 MacBook from 2020 is still perfectly capable for most tasks, but it won't support all the latest Apple Intelligence features that newer M3 and M4 models offer. We'd recommend refurbished options if you're primarily using your MacBook for web browsing, productivity apps, and light creative work. However, if you need cutting-edge performance or plan to keep the laptop for five or more years, buying new might be the better long-term investment.

What's the difference between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro? The main differences come down to performance, display technology, and connectivity. MacBook Airs are thinner, lighter and fanless, making them silent and incredibly portable, whilst still offering excellent performance for most users. That makes them ideal for students, writers, and casual users who prioritise battery life and portability. MacBook Pro models feature more powerful chip configurations (like the M4 Pro and M4 Max), active cooling that allows sustained high performance, brighter displays with ProMotion technology, and additional ports including HDMI and SD card slots. They're designed for professionals doing demanding work like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or software development. For most people, a MacBook Air provides more than enough power, but if you're regularly pushing your laptop to its limits with intensive creative or technical work, the MacBook Pro's extra capabilities justify the higher price.