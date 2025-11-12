Black Friday office chair deals are live! There's no need to wait
Here are 6 expert-picked options that I don't think will be bettered.
Looking to upgrade your workspace? Then you need to check out these early Black Friday deals on office chairs, because some serious savings are on offer, and some brands have said that they will not be lowering prices over official Black Friday.
The best office chairs for back pain are known for their ergonomic design and adjustability, making them essential for maintaining good posture whether you're working from home or in the office. I'm an expert in this, having reviewed most of the best chairs on the market (US and UK), and tested them through months and years of daily use. On a budget? My top pick is the Sihoo M18 for $140 over at Amazon. It offers excellent ergonomics and style for under $150!
Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, I'm already seeing discounts across premium brands like Herman Miller, Secretlab and HÅG, with savings reaching as much as $485 / £592. Ergonomic chairs, gaming chairs and executive office chairs are all seeing price cuts.
Quick links: USA
- Amazon: 22% off SIHOO M18 Ergonomic Office Chair
- Branch: Save $54 on Branch Ergonomic Chair
- DWR: 25% off a Herman Miller Sayl Chair
- Herman Miller: 25% off an Aeron Gaming Chair
- Secretlab: Save $90 on Secretlab TITAN Evo
- X-Chair: Save $291 on X4 Executive
Quick links: UK
- Amazon: 26% off Flexispot C5 Ergonomic Office Chair
- Branch: get up to 20% off with code BFCM
- HÅG Office: Save £592 on HÅG Capisco 8106
- Herman Miller: Save £290 on a Aeron Graphite Office Chair
- Secretlab: Save £70 on Secretlab TITAN Evo
- Sihoo: £40 off M18 Classic Office Chair
Top deals: USA
Its design is beautiful, it offers deep long-term comfort, and has exactly the level of adjustability I want from an ergo chair. Even better, it's just dropped in price by a huge 27%.
This is a revelation: much more refined than its gaming designation would imply, a joy to assemble, and supremely comfortable. The $90 discount is just the icing on the cake.
The Herman Miller Aeron is one of the original ergonomic office chairs, and it's a design that's stood the test of time. Right now, you can save an astonishing $485 on the price.
One of the cheaper Herman Miller chairs, the Sayl has a sharp design and great ergonomic features too. And it's now even cheaper, thanks to a massive 25% discount.
With a soft leather/foam combination and a solid metal base build, this is one of the most comfortable ergonomic chairs we know of, and it's being discounted by $291.
Top deals: UK
This chair is incredibly comfortable and ergonomic, and manages to look tasteful and refined without screaming 'gamer chair'. It's currently discounted by £70, making it all the more attractive.
The Aeron Office Chair is one of Herman Miller's most iconic ergonomic chair, offering a sublime combination of form and function. And this massive £290 discount takes the edge off its normally high price.
The HÅG Capisco is a saddle chair, which allows you to sit as if you are saddling a horse, and I've been using mine for years: I absolutely love it. Which makes it amazing news that it's dropped in price by an incredible £592.
FAQ
How much should I spend on an office chair?
For casual home use, you can find decent chairs in the $200-$400 / £150-£300 range that will serve you well. However, if you're sitting for extended periods daily, we'd recommend investing in a premium ergonomic chair in the $500-$1,000 / £400-£800 bracket instead. While these chairs are more expensive, they offer significantly better lumbar support, adjustability, and durability that can prevent back pain and last for years. Top-tier models from Herman Miller or HÅG can exceed $1,200 / £1,000, but they're built to last a decade or more with proper care. The key is to think of it as an investment in your health rather than just furniture. A good office chair can save you from expensive physiotherapy bills down the line.
What's the difference between a gaming chair and an ergonomic office chair?
The main differences between gaming chairs and ergonomic chairs come down to aesthetics. Gaming chairs typically feature bold colours, racing-style bucket seats, and a more aggressive look with high backrests and prominent branding. They often include features like reclining mechanisms and built-in lumbar cushions. Ergonomic office chairs, on the other hand, have understated designs, breathable mesh backs, and extensive adjustment options for armrests, seat depth, and lumbar support.
That doesn't mean, though, that gaming chairs can't be functional as well. Modern gaming chairs such as the Secretlab TITAN Evo have closed the gap considerably, offering genuine ergonomic benefits alongside their gaming aesthetic.
Do expensive office chairs actually make a difference?
Yes, this really is an example where you get what you pay for. A premium office chairs will genuinely make a substantial difference to your comfort and health, especially if you're sitting for six or more hours daily. High-end chairs from brands like Herman Miller and HÅG offer more granular adjustability to fit your specific body shape, better lumbar support that prevents back strain, and construction quality that maintains its support for years rather than sagging after months. If you're only sitting for an hour or two a day, a budget chair will suffice, but for full-time remote workers or office professionals, I'd always recommend you spend as much as you can afford.
