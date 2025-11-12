Black Friday office chair deals are live! There's no need to wait

Looking to upgrade your workspace? Then you need to check out these early Black Friday deals on office chairs, because some serious savings are on offer, and some brands have said that they will not be lowering prices over official Black Friday.

The best office chairs for back pain are known for their ergonomic design and adjustability, making them essential for maintaining good posture whether you're working from home or in the office. I'm an expert in this, having reviewed most of the best chairs on the market (US and UK), and tested them through months and years of daily use. On a budget? My top pick is the Sihoo M18 for $140 over at Amazon. It offers excellent ergonomics and style for under $150!

Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, I'm already seeing discounts across premium brands like Herman Miller, Secretlab and HÅG, with savings reaching as much as $485 / £592. Ergonomic chairs, gaming chairs and executive office chairs are all seeing price cuts.

Top deals: USA

Save $54 Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $359 now $305 at Branch Read more Read less ▼ Its design is beautiful, it offers deep long-term comfort, and has exactly the level of adjustability I want from an ergo chair. Even better, it's just dropped in price by a huge 27%.

Save $90 Secretlab TITAN Evo: was $669 now $579 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ This is a revelation: much more refined than its gaming designation would imply, a joy to assemble, and supremely comfortable. The $90 discount is just the icing on the cake.

Save $291 X-Chair X4 Executive: was $1,349 now $1,058 at X-Chair Read more Read less ▼ With a soft leather/foam combination and a solid metal base build, this is one of the most comfortable ergonomic chairs we know of, and it's being discounted by $291.

Top deals: UK

Save £70 Secretlab TITAN Evo: was £539 now £469 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ This chair is incredibly comfortable and ergonomic, and manages to look tasteful and refined without screaming 'gamer chair'. It's currently discounted by £70, making it all the more attractive.

Save £592 HÅG Capsico 8106: was £1,580 now £988 at hag-office.com Read more Read less ▼ The HÅG Capisco is a saddle chair, which allows you to sit as if you are saddling a horse, and I've been using mine for years: I absolutely love it. Which makes it amazing news that it's dropped in price by an incredible £592.

FAQ

How much should I spend on an office chair? For casual home use, you can find decent chairs in the $200-$400 / £150-£300 range that will serve you well. However, if you're sitting for extended periods daily, we'd recommend investing in a premium ergonomic chair in the $500-$1,000 / £400-£800 bracket instead. While these chairs are more expensive, they offer significantly better lumbar support, adjustability, and durability that can prevent back pain and last for years. Top-tier models from Herman Miller or HÅG can exceed $1,200 / £1,000, but they're built to last a decade or more with proper care. The key is to think of it as an investment in your health rather than just furniture. A good office chair can save you from expensive physiotherapy bills down the line.

What's the difference between a gaming chair and an ergonomic office chair? The main differences between gaming chairs and ergonomic chairs come down to aesthetics. Gaming chairs typically feature bold colours, racing-style bucket seats, and a more aggressive look with high backrests and prominent branding. They often include features like reclining mechanisms and built-in lumbar cushions. Ergonomic office chairs, on the other hand, have understated designs, breathable mesh backs, and extensive adjustment options for armrests, seat depth, and lumbar support. That doesn't mean, though, that gaming chairs can't be functional as well. Modern gaming chairs such as the Secretlab TITAN Evo have closed the gap considerably, offering genuine ergonomic benefits alongside their gaming aesthetic.