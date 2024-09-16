My favourite budget office chair is only £129 and I don't understand how
It's the best value office chair on sale right now.
Having reviewed and tested around 40 office chairs to date, I can confidently say that when it comes to style, comfort, ergonomics and value, there is no better than the Sihoo M18 chair. And right now it's at its all-time low price of $129 over at Amazon.
Don't get me wrong – if you want a leather executive chair, or an ultra ergonomic chair that will also offer heating and massage features, this is not the chair for you. But then, if you want those bells and whistles, you'll have to pay out around $1,000 +. The M18 does what it does extremely well, and is rightfully top of my list of the best budget office chairs out there today.
If you want the very best – including the leather thrones and fancy stools – see my list of the best office chairs for back pain. But in the meantime, do yourself a favour and get this fantastic chair!
The best budget chair deal
Sihoo M18: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $30: Yes, this is only a saving of $30. But when you consider that this is the very best budget chair out there, I'm simply amazed that there's a discount on it at all. Certainly £129 is the lowest price that I've seen it sell for, and it's an outstanding price on an outstanding chair.
It's comfy, ergonomic, stylish (I really like the grey and black as in the picture, but there's green and orange too), and ultimately, it's exceptional value.
