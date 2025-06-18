Recommended reading

Iconic chair brand Herman Miller just paired with two NY artists... and I think the results are genius

These guys are redefining the meaning of 'joystick'.

The Herman Miller Embody chair with a modern art redesign.
(Image credit: Herman Miller)

I have to admit, I did not see this one coming. Herman Miller recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based art duo FAILE, and produced my current favourite thing: a project that includes a radical re-fresh of the Embody chair, some eye-watering posters, and 100 'joysticks' that resemble an LSD-drenched Terracotta Army (and have already sold out).

Herman Miller is the establishment when it comes to chairs. If you're a designer with even the slightest interest in industrial design, you'll be aware of their exquisitely designed office chairs. 'Exquisite' may sound strong, but it's true. The Embody chair is my top pick of the best ergonomic office chairs. The iconic Aeron warmed the butts of anyone in an office in the 1990s, and was the chair of choice for one former president. So where did this collab come from?

Image 1 of 4
A selection of images from Herman Miller's recent collaboration with two modern artists.
(Image credit: Herman Miller)

