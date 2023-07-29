Herman Miller Aeron review: does this design icon deserve the hype?

When reviewing an iconic product such as the Aeron, you need to forget the hype and look at what's in front of you... and what's in front of us is a classic design that led the way in ergonomics in the 1990s, still influences office-chair design today, and so rightfully continues to top many 'best of' lists. It's a supremely comfortable chair, beautifully designed, and it seems to get better the more you live with it. But is the 'entry-level' model with its limited adjustments (and lower price) a good idea?

The Aeron kicked off the modern ergonomic chair revolution in 1994, standing on the shoulders of the granddaddy of ergo chairs, Herman Miller's 1976 Ergon. And 30 years after its first release, it's still revered as a product design icon, both beautiful and exceptionally well made. But surely design – and the understanding of ergonomics – has changed since 1994?

I've been reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs for a few years now, and always take my time using each chair – a minimum of three weeks – before giving my review. For the Aeron, I've spent 12 weeks with it, thinking about its every facet – from the wheels to the back mesh; the armrest foam to the lumbar support.

Important note: this review is on the entry-level Aeron that comes with limited adjustment options. The chair usually has a raft of adjustments you can make, but this model reduces them dramatically and reduces the price accordingly.

Read on to see what I think about that, and loads more,

'Entry-level' model & price

(Image credit: Future)

So what exactly are we reviewing here? The Aeron comes in three sizes (A, B, C), for a range of body types. There are usually many options for what you can adjust, but Herman Miller has also released an 'entry-level' model that provides fixed arm rests and fixed lumbar support (or PostureFit as they call it). You still have height adjustment and back tilt... and that's it!

So, what are Herman Miller doing here? Well, this 'entry-level' model comes a little cheaper. In the US site, it's $1,020 compared to $1,750 for the fully adjustable model, while in the UK, it's a slightly less impressive £1,121 to £1,338.

You can get this model even cheaper, depending on where you're shopping. But if you want to buy from Herman Miller, they often offer deals (there's currently 20% off) and you'll get a 12-year warranty when you buy through them. That's 12 years! They're that confident in their product. But should you be? Let's have a look...

Comfort

(Image credit: Future)

So, I'm reviewing a model of an ergonomic chair that only offers limited options for adjustments, and I've given it a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5. Why? When it comes to comfort, it's because it's a real class act that does many small things exceptionally well. And, honestly, after 12 weeks of using it as my main work chair, I didn't miss the extra alterations.

Take the armrests. They're stationary. You literally can't move them on this model, and I thought that would be a deal-breaker. However, I also have an office chair that boasts '360 arms' – you can change the height, move them sideways, forward and backwards, plus they turn 360 degrees on a horizontal swivel. The entry-level Aeron does absolutely none of that: they are soft yet firm, and they're perfectly positioned. But they're exactly where I need them when I'm working, and that's that.

Sitting on the Aeron, I feel fully supported by both the seat and the back. The design means that the majority of my back is resting against the back mesh, with my lower back supported by the static, padded lumbar support, behind a breathable mesh. The best way I can describe it is I feel like I'm in the best position that I can be in.

Build

(Image credit: Future)

You get the Aeron delivered fully assembled, and moving it around my office, it moves as one, with no rattling or unwanted give, which often occurs when you put your chair together yourself.

Materials-wise, the frame and the base is made from matte, polished and powder-coated die-cast aluminium, so it's light yet sturdy, and it feels great in your hands. No cheap plastic here. Herman Miller also make it clear that the Aeron, 'is up to 91% recyclable based on available recycling facilities,' and is 'made of up to 2.5 pounds of ocean-bound plastic.' That would be some of the 2016 'remastering' from original designer Don Chadwick.

Design and aesthetics

(Image credit: Future)

There's something about great design that seeps into your consciousness without you knowing. This is especially true of a product like a chair, who's function is more important than its aesthetics. Sure, it can look as pretty as a picture, but when you sit on it, if it's uncomfortable, that's just crappy design.

Well, the Aeron is one of the most comfortable, best-supporting chairs I've sat on, but it's also got looks. I've been using the Aeron for about 12 weeks, and I currently couldn't think of my home office without it. It would be bare. Slightly less sophisticated. Less grown up. It has become an integral part of my office setup's design: it's look. And that's because the Aeron looks striking from any angle, and from any distance.

Up close, whether stooping down, or ground level to get a good view of the mechanics of the chair, there are endless curves that move your eye. The seat is pleasingly wide with flared edges; the levers aren't an afterthought, hidden below the seat. It's given space to occupy its space proudly. You may think I'm just talking about space around a lever – what I'm really talking about is design where every element has been thought about, and adds to the overall finished product. It's great design.

Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after a chair that does the job and doesn't cost much, and you're not really bothered about how it fits in your office set-up, please don't get this chair. There's been a lot of thought put into the Aeron – its design, its ergonomics, its materials, its looks. Around three decades of thought, to be exact. It does its job exceptionally, and with this entry-level model, it's slightly cheaper than the 'full fat' version (which may very well earn the extra half a star). If ever there was a chair aimed at and suited to designers and creatives, the Aeron is it.