My all-time favourite office chair has 20% off for Memorial Day

Part of my job is to review office chairs, especially those with good ergonomics, and I recently got my hands on the best chair I've ever used, no contest. And right now the Herman Miller Embody chair has 20% off it for Memorial Day, saving you $425.

This is an amazing chair. I gave it the only five star review I've ever given a chair. It's also an expensive chair. It retails at $2,125. With this discount, it's $1,700 direct from Herman Miller (which means you get their 12-year warranty). Of course, that's going to be out of a lot of people's budgets. So I've also found the best mid-range chair deal and the best budget deal, for Memorial Day.

You'll find that all these chairs either features, or soon will, on my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and they excel in the price range that they represent.

Memorial Day deal: The best chair

Embody chair: $2,125 $1,700 at Herman Miller

Save $425: I love this chair. It's like nothing else I've ever sat in, as it responds to your ever micro-move, fully supporting you, but also encouraging movement, making it an amazing ergonomic chair. It's super expensive, for sure, but it's also going to be the only chair you ever buy for your office. Disagree? There's always Herman Miller's 12-year warranty to help you out.

Memorial Day deal: The best mid-price chair

Herman Miller Aeron: $790 $629 at Amazon

SAVE: $160: Before I reviewed the Embody, my favourite ergonomic chair was the Aeron, also from Herman Miller. It's a design classic and is super comfortable. It's also around half the price of the Embody right now, over at Amazon. That means you don't get the 12-year warranty. If you want that, you need to go direct to Herman Miller, and pay $1,444.

Memorial Day deal: The best budget chair

Sihoo M18: $209 $175 at Amazon

Save $34: Don't have the budget for the above chairs? There are still great deals to be had on my favourite budget office chair. The Sihoo M57 does a lot more than its modest price tag would suggest. It's ergonomic and comfortable, but it won't win any awards for its looks! Sihoo chairs also take a lot longer to assemble. Otherwise, this is a great Memorial Day deal.