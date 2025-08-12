The popcorn bucket trend has been somewhat of a mystery to me, given my strong aversion to plastic tat, but as we've learned from fandoms across the decades, if there's an exclusive collectable to be snagged, some folks are going to buy it. The latest design to grace cinemas is a custom bucket for Eminem's new documentary STANS, and while Slim's fans are loving it, some critics think the design is a step too far.

Over the past year, I've developed somewhat of an obsession with the quirky popcorn bucket design trend, with all its weird and wonderful novelty offerings. While I'm partial to certain silly designs, Eminem's controversy proves that not every movie needs its own popcorn bucket.

STANS understand.. Free Rx popcorn bucket with #STANS movie ticket, select locations worldwide, while supplies last! https://t.co/BQ8uxND0i6 pic.twitter.com/qtrNxkKYHRAugust 4, 2025

The STANS popcorn bucket is designed to replicate an RX prescription pill bottle – a gesture to the documentary’s themes of addiction. While many fans praised the design as a clever nod to Eminem's musical career, some were less impressed, with claims that it was glorifying drug abuse.

"So… are we seriously glamorising prescription drug abuse for merch now?" one X user commented, adding "Is this clever marketing or tone-deaf considering the subject matter?". While others were less harsh, some noted how the design had potentially trivialised a serious topic a little too much. "They really turned nostalgia and controversy into a popcorn bucket," another X user said, while one added, "Perfect marketing, turning addiction into entertainment. Brilliant but dark."

I’ve got a fever… and the only prescription is MORE popcorn buckets! 🍿 This one’s for the new Eminem documentary #STANS which dives deep into Slim Shady’s bond with the fans who grew up on his music. pic.twitter.com/1F8mu5hEcuAugust 9, 2025

While I can understand certain criticisms about Eminem's popcorn bucket design, it's undeniably on brand for the rapper. Do I necessarily think that a documentary needs a novelty popcorn bucket? No. But the stunt got fans in theatres, making it an undeniable marketing success.

