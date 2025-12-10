It's safe to say that traditional film promos can get a little stale after a while. Once you've seen a couple of floating head posters and an overly dramatic teaser trailer, it all starts to look the same, which is why the new promo for The Drama is (quite literally) making headlines.

Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, the upcoming film's playful campaign has been packed with surprises. From its nonchalant poster design to its unexpected guerrilla marketing, The Drama promises to be a Romance movie for the new generation.

The Drama first ensued when a mysterious image of actors Robert Pattinson and Zendaya appeared under the engagements section of the Boston Globe. Appearing under the names Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, the newspaper clipping announced that the couple, hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, would be tying the knot on April 2 2026.

For those unfamiliar with the pair, the article was surprisingly convincing; however, fans soon spotted the ad and praised the ingenious film promo. The stunt was closely followed by the release of the official poster, featuring the same candid shot of the smiling to-be-weds. With its stripped-back, film photography aesthetic, fans were soon wrapped in The Drama's cosy immersion.

"Are we finally moving past floating head posters? Is it finally happening?" one relieved fan wrote. "Why does it just look like Pattinson and Zendaya, it looks like a picture from an Instagram feed, not a movie," another fan questioned. Others were a little too convinced by the actors' chemistry, with many asking what 'Spiderman' (Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland) would think. One fan even came to her defence, writing, "Zendaya is married, this other guy is too close."

Personally, I love this new nonchalant take on poster design. The candid, undone feel is delightfully refreshing and clearly quite immersive for some, making it a great guerrilla marketing example. For more poster design inspo, check out the best movie posters of all time.