A series of unexpectedly beautiful posters has dropped for the upcoming movie Rental Family. Taking inspiration from classic Japanese art, the wholesome designs are surprisingly authentic (until you spot the Brendan Fraser cameos).

While there's no formula for creating the best movie posters, bucking the trends is a great way to stand out from the crowd. In a sea of floating heads and AI-ified slop, the new Rental Family posters' creativity-forward approach is a refreshing visual treat.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Ryohei Murata)

Created by Japanese illustrator Ryohei Murata, the stylised posters feature dreamy mountainscape scenes, embellished with cherry blossom and gentle pastel colours. In contrast, a casually dressed Brendan Fraser sticks out like a sore thumb in a playful nod to the film's fish-out-of-water plotline, which sees him adopt the role of "token American guy" for a Japanese rental family company.

The beautiful yet bizarre designs were a hit with fans who showered the posters with praise. One fan on X commented, "Posters are visually stunning and capture the theme well. Great work," while another added, "These posters are so beautiful."

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Ryohei Murata)

From its quirky ads to its fake Brendan Fraser posters, the Rental Family campaign has been a beacon of creativity. It's refreshing to see a new release break from the typical movie marketing tropes to immerse audiences in its universe. For more illustrated poster designs, check out the beautiful details of the new Frankenstein poster.