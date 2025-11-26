A new poster has dropped for the upcoming film, How to Make a Killing, and the design looks surprisingly familiar. While typically I'm all for originality when it comes to poster designs, the minimalist look is a delightfully subtle pastiche that nails luxury aesthetics without feeling like parody.

Embracing stripped-back design and a minimal palette, the new poster effortlessly appropriates high-end branding. Equal parts satire and style, it's pure contemporary perfection.

(Image credit: A24)

I'll admit that, upon first glance, I thought I was seeing just another Ralph Lauren ad rather than a film poster. Upon further inspection, the brand's iconic horseback polo player is in fact a scythe-wielding depiction of death, accompanied by the foreboding tagline "Heir today, gone tomorrow."

With its minimalist design and simple white and green colour palette, the poster emulates the subdued aesthetics of luxury branding. It's no surprise that the poster was met with high praise from design fans and film buffs alike. "This is a wonderful poster. It's a real throwback to those minimalist '60s theatrical teaser posters that relied heavily on graphic design rather than illustration or photocollages," one fan praised.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, I wasn't alone in drawing comparisons to Ralph Lauren's iconic heritage logo. "Looks like the Ralph Lauren logo ngl wonder how the copyright stuff works for this," one fan questioned. While logo design disputes aren't uncommon, it seems the poster hasn't sparked any legal trouble (yet).

Think you know your luxury labels? Check out our luxury logos quiz or take a look at the best fashion logos of all time.