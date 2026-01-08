A few months ago, it was announced that London's Natural History Museum would be hosting a special Pokémon pop-up shop to coincide with the company's 30th Anniversary celebrations. While this has many fans excited, tickets for the event sold out as fast as you'd expect, and now the news has landed that there's an exclusive promo card up for grabs for attendees. Oh dear.

I visited the Pokémon X Van Gogh Museum exhibit in Amsterdam back in 2023, and let me tell you, it was a disaster. The shop was overrun with people panic-buying promo stock that eventually depleted, and museum staff were let go for allegedly embezzling boxes of the valuable 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' promo card.

The announcement from the Natural History Museum yesterday shared that the theme for the exhibit space is Pokécology, and a commemorative oversized Pokémon TCG promo card, titled 'Pikachu at the Museum', will be offered as a free gift with purchase to visitors attending the pop-up.