Spider-Man and Inside Out 2 artist's poster design captures COMICON's jungle spirit

From April 30 to May 3, the International Pop Culture Festival COMICON returns to the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples, Italy, for its 26th edition. This event will bring together influential voices in contemporary comics, manga, animation, gaming and music with the Italian artist and Rat-Man creator Leo Ortolani as Magister and an expanded roster of international guests.

The official key art for COMICON Napoli 2026 has been created by Aurélien Predal, an art director, concept artist and character designer who helped shape the visual identity of internationally acclaimed productions such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Inside Out 2, the Despicable Me saga and the Hotel Transylvania universe.

For his COMICON Napoli key art, Aurélien imagined the festival as a vibrant jungle, packed with characters from different worlds. The piece feels like the perfect visual metaphor for the expansive focus and exploratory spirit of an event that covers many forms of pop culture, and where you're always likely to discover something new.

Predal will also be the focus of a dedicated exhibition and masterclass at the event.

Other big names announced for the 2026 edition include the legendary Japanese mangaka Makoto Yukimura, creator of the Vinland Saga, one of the most influential historical manga series of the last two decades. It will be Makoto's first time taking part in an event in Italy, and he'll present the final issue of the Vinland Saga as well as an exhibition dedicated to the series.

Also attending from Japan will be Kazuhiko Torishima, the historic editor behind Dragon Ball and one of the most influential figures in modern manga publishing, along with Shintaro Kago and Satoshi Shiki.

From the UK, Liam Sharp, acclaimed for works including Wonder Woman: Rebirth, The Green Lantern and the Eisner Award-nominated StarHenge, will also be among the festival’s major international guests. From Serbia, comes R.M. Guéra, celebrated for titles such as Scalped, Goddamned, Django Unchained and Judge Dredd.

lFrom the United States, Alex Maleev and David Mack will bring to Naples two unique and highly influential visions of American comics, while Don Rosa, one of the greatest Disney authors of all time, will return to COMICON after ten years.

Italian comics excellence will be represented by Sara Pichelli, co-creator of Miles Morales and one of Marvel’s most celebrated contemporary artists, and Simone Bianchi, renowned for his powerful and painterly interpretations of iconic superheroes.

The 2026 edition will also aim to highlight the intersections between comics and new collecting cultures through the participation of Dario Moccia and Davide Masella, founders of Tomodachi Press, together with illustrator Agnese Innocente. For the first time, Tomodachi Press will have a dedicated stand and artist alley with a focus on collectible card art.

On the gaming side, guests include Koji “IGA” Igarashi, known for revolutionising the Castlevania saga and for helping define the Metroidvania genre. He'll be joined by voice actor Troy Baker. composer Austin Wintory, Andrea Pessino, co-founder of Ready At Dawn, and Tomoyuki Tanaka, composer and sound director for franchises such as Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid and Yakuza.

You can learn more at the COMICON website.

