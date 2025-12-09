The Lake Como Comic Art Festival is coming back to Villa Erba next April, and if you’ve ever dreamed of visiting a comic convention that feels more like an artist’s retreat than a pop-culture stampede, this is the one to circle in red ink. The organisers have unveiled their 2026 plans, and the result is a guest list so stacked it borders on surreal. Plus, there’s a new VIP package built around an exclusive Conan the Barbarian portfolio from Liam Sharp, drawn in the best ink pens.

For Sharp, this isn’t just another commission. Conan has been a totemic figure throughout his life, and the artist speaks about the character with rare tenderness. “He made me feel stronger at a time when I needed it,” he recalls. The new portfolio gathers a suite of classic-inspired Conan scenes, each VIP edition graced with an original hand-drawn remarque and Sharp’s signature.

Sharp has drawn for DC horror imprint as well as illustrating Superman: Where is Thy Sting? written by J.M. DeMatteis. He tells us, "Conan struck my young impressionable psyche like a lightning bolt when I first saw him glaring out at me from a book cover - painted, I would later learn, by the astonishing Frank Frazetta - on the shelves of a local newsagent's when I was around 8 or nine. I would go back and stare at it every day, until one day it was just gone. I felt bereft!"

Adding: "Later I rediscovered him as rendered by John Buscema and my favourite inker, Alfredo Alcala, in the pages of 'The Savage Sword of Conan.' It blew my mind again. Later still, I discovered Barry Windsor Smith's astonishing version via my copy of 'The Studio', prompting me to track down as much of his work as I could find!

"And now I was reading the novels. And finally, the Arnold movie became the icing on the cake."

But the portfolio is only one reason Lake Como has become such a pilgrimage for comic-art lovers. The festival is intimate by design, stripping away the noise of cosplay parades, blockbuster trailers and food-court crushes. Instead, it offers uninterrupted time with the world’s best artists, surrounded by lake-light, gardens and 19th-century architecture.