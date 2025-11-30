KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive hit for Netflix, becoming the most streamed movie on the platform and demonstrating a huge appetite for animation among adults. It certainly has us excited for a revival of animation in 2026.

Even Netflix was surprised by the success of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhan's movie, and it's been racing to catch up with the demand for tie-in products for fans. Now we're finally getting the KPop Demon Hunters art book that the movie deserved – and it provides an extensive exploration of the creative ideas that went into the film.

(Image credit: Nucleus / Netflix)

The Art of KPop Demon Hunters is a 142-page journey through the creative inspiration behind the movie, including character explorations, research, production notes, costume boards, diagrams of mythology and even guides to KPop dance routines.

A physical copy of the book will be released in 2026, but in the meantime, you can read the book and browse the artwork online at a dedicated website.

The online version of the book is presented in a side scrolling presentation split into 18 chapters complete with soundtrack that plays while you read.

There are sections on the main characters Rumy, Zoey and Mira and their friends and foes, along with explorations of their looks, as well as settings and props like in-flight menus, revealing some of the cultural background behind the movie.

The movie's creators also share surprisingly deep considerations. Writing about Rumi, Appelhans says: “You’re going to have parts of yourself that maybe you wish you didn’t have, or thoughts that you wish you didn’t think. And those things can consume you, and they can turn you into a worse version of yourself… or they can actually make you stronger.”

Character designer Scott Watanabe also contributes insights in the book, writing about how challenging it was to blend a K-Pop look with supernatural elements for the character of Jinu.

“Jinu’s design had to live in two worlds — how much of a bad boy could he be, and how much of that soda-pop cuteness could still come through,” he writes.

The book will be released in physical form by the publisher Nucleus. Preorders will open at www.gallerynucleus.com from 1 January for delivery for 1 February.

Meanwhile, K-Pop Demon Hunters has been confirmed as eligible for the 98th Academy Awards due to its limited theatrical release in select US cinemas before its launch on Netflix. That's quite a milestone for a Netflix-streamed animated film, although we'll have to see if that translates into a nomination.

If you're inspired, check our our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation. You might also want to see our feature on the current state of manga.