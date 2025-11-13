We already rate Pixar's RenderMan as the best rendering software for animation. Used in the animation giant's own movies, but free for non-commercial use, it offers state of the art rendering tech and CPU & GPU rendering (see our RenderMan 26 review).

Today, the software just got even more powerful with a huge generational upgrade. RenderMan 27 introduces RenderMan XPUTM as a final-frame renderer for feature animation and VFX, replacing Pixar’s current RIS architecture for improved performance, interactivity, and creative freedom.

Pixar describes RenderMan 27 is its most significant update in ten years and a complete rewrite designed to take advantage of today’s hardware.

Key advances to XPU allow artists to use both CPU and GPU resources for creating high-quality final frames, and XPU now supports checkpointing for production rendering, enabling improved farm management. In addition, it now features deep data workflows, support for an advanced Stylized LooksTM toolset, and compositing capabilities such as mattes, and additional AOV options.

Accelerating artists' workflows further is machine learning-powered interactive denoising, which should reduce iteration times while maintaining image quality during live rendering sessions.

Additional XPU enhancements include multi-GPU rendering, full support for mesh lights, support for all physical lights, and the integration of ILM’s MaterialX Lama.

With improvements in final frame rendering with NVIDIA RTX PRO, Solaris workflows and expanded compatibility with the latest DCC tools, RenderMan 27 is aligned with the VFX Reference Platform 2024, ensuring stability and compatibility across industry pipelines, Pixar says.

The animation studio has already put RenderMan XPU to work on Toy Story 5, which will be released on 19 June 2026. Pixar Animation Studios CTO Steve May says the upgrade gave artists unprecedented interactivity for cinematic lighting and faster feedback, allowing them to focus more on creativity and story.

Dennis Rettkowski, Co-Founder Lumatic, says the experience of the VFX and animation studio's lighting team convinced it to move to XPU for final rendering.

RenderMan version 27 is available today at renderman.pixar.com for customers on maintenance. Individual licenses of RenderMan are available for $595, and $250 for yearly maintenance.

For more tools for your creative projects, see our picks of the best 3D modelling software and the best animation software.