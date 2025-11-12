So, I don't think I can watch Toy Story 5

Obviously I should be all in for Toy Story 5. The franchise feels like it's been part of my life forever, and I've really never felt tired of the constant additions of new instalments – even Toy Story 4, which was a huge surprise after that Toy Story 3 ending.

But the teaser trailer has dropped for number five, and though the animation looks amazing, I really don't think I'll be able to watch it... even though my children will be desperate to. As a parent I am bombarded with negative messages about screen time, and I already feel guilty enough about letting my small ones use a screen because of the supposed harm some people say it does to them.

And now I'm supposed to add the guilt inflicted by the idea of the hundreds of toys in the house staring at me in devastation? Great. See the trailer below and decide if you can bear to take the risk.

Toy Story 5 | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

Though maybe my children will feel the same and put down their tablets to give toys with faces some extra attention. Here's hoping.

People over on Reddit have mixed opinions about the plot, with some calling out the similarity to the first movie (toys worried about being replaced – though this does seem like a wider cultural point than when Buzz arrived), while others praise the animation. "Concept aside, can we just take a moment and admire how real and polished the animation looks?" one person points out.

Many are discussing the inconsistency of the timeline (didn't Woody leave with the fair?), and assuming it'll be worked out somehow in the plot – while others can't see the point in adding another episode at all. Some things could just be left, they say.

Anyway, I'll be over here trying to work out if I can bear to watch it at all.

