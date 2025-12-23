The 5 Christmas animations that every creative should watch now

There's something especially magical about Christmas animation. Perhaps it's the way snow lends itself to stop-motion's tactile beauty, or how the season's themes of transformation and wonder align perfectly with animation's capacity for the impossible. Or maybe it's just that we're all in a good mood.

Unfortunately, the fact that we typically watch these animations at this time of year – amidst the chaos of kids running around, elderly relatives complaining loudly about something or other, and random rings of the front doorbell – means it's often easy to lose focus and miss out on their true genius.

So even if you've seen them before, I reckon these 5 movies are worth a rewatch this Yuletide season. (and supplement it with Snow Bear – Aaron Blaise's latest solo project). Because for us creatives, they represent more than just fun and cosy holiday viewing. They also happen to be masterclasses in visual storytelling, each demonstrating how animation can communicate profound emotion through movement, texture and design.

For next year's list, see the animation we're excited about next year. And if you're making your own, here are the best laptops for animation.

01. The Snowman (1982)

(Image credit: Channel 4)

UK: Watch it on Channel 4 for free

US: Watch in on Pluto TV or Fandango at Home for free

Dianne Jackson's The Snowman remains one of the most audacious experiments in animated storytelling ever broadcast. Based on Raymond Briggs' picture book, this commission for the UK's Channel 4 strips away dialogue entirely, and trusts movement, music, and atmosphere to carry its narrative weight.

Its technical achievement is extraordinary. The film retains Briggs' original linework, visible throughout, which creates a curious double effect: the images feel both sketched and fully realised, dreamlike yet tangible. This unique graphic style, carried through from the storyboarding to the final frame, gives the fictional world a distinctive quality; simultaneously familiar and otherworldly.

Its famous flying sequence represents the film's technical and emotional apex. Crafted with meticulous detail (sweeping landscapes, rolling oceans, that magnificent surfacing whale), it's the perfect demonstration of how animation can create genuine wonder through painstaking craft. Each frame maintains the world's textured stillness, whilst the characters soar and glide through space.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But to me, The Snowman's real genius lies in its understanding of impermanence. That final image – the boy clutching his scarf beside a puddle of melted snow – isn't comfortable to watch, but that's what makes the whole experience so powerful. The ending marks both conclusion and beginning: experience becomes memory, which provides its own lasting comfort.

02. Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

Mickey's Christmas Carol ❄️🎁🔔 | Full Episode | @disneykids - YouTube Watch On

While it's entertained countless generations of children over the decades, Mickey's Christmas Carol might seem slight compared to The Snowman's ambition. But don't be fooled. This 26-minute adaptation of the classic Dickens tale represents something equally remarkable: a studio rediscovering its heritage whilst simultaneously pushing technical boundaries.

For context, Mickey Mouse hadn't appeared in an original theatrical cartoon since 1953. Thankfully, director Burny Mattinson – a Disney lifer who started in the mailroom – understood that this return demanded reverence for character history, combined with contemporary animation excellence. The result is a film that treats characters from literature with genuine respect whilst delivering lush, sophisticated animation far beyond typical TV specials of the time.

The casting brilliance cannot be overstated. Mickey's earnest kindness makes him perfect as Bob Cratchit. Donald Duck's bombastic energy suits the enthusiasm of Scrooge's nephew Fred. And Goofy's loose physicality brings unexpected poignancy to Jacob Marley's shackled ghost.

More importantly, though, pay attention to the film's economy of storytelling. Twenty-six minutes isn't much time to get through this complex narrative. Yet nothing ever never feels rushed, because visual shorthand communicates vast amounts in mere moments. Scrooge's counting house immediately establishes his miserliness; Cratchit's humble home tells us everything about the family's circumstances. This is visual storytelling stripped to essentials, with every frame serving a purpose.

03. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(Image credit: Disney)

Watch it on Disney+ with a subscription

Bringing together Tim Burton's conceptual imagination and Danny Elfman's epic music, The Nightmare Before Christmas heralded a new era for stop-motion animation; achieving feature-length ambition without ever compromising craft. Every frame here bursts with visual invention, from Halloween Town's gothic exuberance to Christmas Town's pristine wonder. And even three decades on, the technical achievements still seem astonishing.

Consider the fountain sequence during the song This is Halloween. That flowing water is 100% stop-motion, requiring frame-by-frame manipulation whilst characters move around it constantly. There's the Christmas door knob shot, where Jack's reflection had to be captured with perfect lighting and precise positioning, frame after painstaking frame. Or take the merry-go-round scene, where Jack walks against the rotation whilst every figure moves up and down independently. These aren't just technical flexes; they're animators pushing insane boundaries, because that's what the story demands.

The character animation, too, is astounding. Jack's skeletal physiology allows for impossible articulation; those elongated limbs create expressive shapes unavailable to more realistically proportioned characters. Sally's stitched-together body, meanwhile, tells her story visually before she speaks. And who will ever forget Oogie Boogie's burlap sack form, concealing writhing insects, revealed through skilful lighting and subtle movement?

Importantly, though, all this technical wizardry is only here to serve emotional clarity. Jack's existential crisis – his weariness with routine, his hunger for meaning –