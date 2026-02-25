Original Ghibli concept art reimagined in dreamy new ad
Kiki's Delivery Service gets a magical makeover.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
By Design
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
State of the Art
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Seasonal (around events)
Brand Impact Awards
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
A new poster for Studio Ghibli classic, Kiki's Delivery Service, has enchanted fans thanks to its beautiful illustration. Marking the anime's 4K IMAX re-release, the wholesome poster perfectly captures the cosy escapism of the film, bringing its unique magic to a new generation of viewers.
Among a sea of minimalist movie posters, the new Kiki's Delivery Service art is a breath of fresh air. Proving that illustration can be just as visually powerful as strong graphic design, the poster is a treat for Ghibli fans and illustrations apprecitors alike.
Based on concept art from iconic Ghibli animator Yoshifumi Kondo, the poster stars Kiki atop the roof of Osono's bakery, broom in hand. Looking out over a beautiful moonlit lake scene, the gorgeous poster is enhanced by its palette of inky blues and pale yellows that create a dreamy aesthetic.
Set to hit North American IMAX theatres on March 13, 2026, the film will be shown in Japanese (with subtitles) and dubbed English, with voice acting from Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds. What's your favourite Ghibli movie? Let us know in the comments.
For more Ghibli news, check out how the studio politely declared war on Sora's AI slop or take a look at the Ghibli-inspired pixel-art game, Planet of Lana II.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.