Original Ghibli concept art reimagined in dreamy new ad

A new poster for Studio Ghibli classic, Kiki's Delivery Service, has enchanted fans thanks to its beautiful illustration. Marking the anime's 4K IMAX re-release, the wholesome poster perfectly captures the cosy escapism of the film, bringing its unique magic to a new generation of viewers.

Among a sea of minimalist movie posters, the new Kiki's Delivery Service art is a breath of fresh air. Proving that illustration can be just as visually powerful as strong graphic design, the poster is a treat for Ghibli fans and illustrations apprecitors alike.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Based on concept art from iconic Ghibli animator Yoshifumi Kondo, the poster stars Kiki atop the roof of Osono's bakery, broom in hand. Looking out over a beautiful moonlit lake scene, the gorgeous poster is enhanced by its palette of inky blues and pale yellows that create a dreamy aesthetic.

Set to hit North American IMAX theatres on March 13, 2026, the film will be shown in Japanese (with subtitles) and dubbed English, with voice acting from Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds. What's your favourite Ghibli movie? Let us know in the comments.

