A new poster for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has just dropped, but you'd be forgiven for not noticing. Resembling a slapdash fan-made poster, the design is questionable at best, with a slew of bizarre design choices that have fans truly perplexed.

While there's no formula for creating the best movie posters, typically, you want a design that stands out. Lacklustre and monochrome (in the least chic way possible), the new Devil Wears Prada 2 poster is a hazy mishmash of style sins, which makes me wonder, what would Miranda Priestly think?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Featuring plain black and white headshots of the main cast with a large '2' slapped over their faces, the poster in question borders between minimalist and uninspired. The images of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci appear to have been airbrushed akin to old-school glossy magazine editing, but the result leaves the cast looking eerily flat.

Fans also noted the typography style choices, which blend into the headshots making some of the text illegible. The large stylised '2' also obscures the faces of Tucci and Blunt, making for a slightly messy look. "The poster for the first was a fiery red heel with a devil trident for the back heel…masterful," one fan lamented. "This has the creativity of Microsoft Paint," they added.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

While the original Devil Wears Prada posters are somewhat dated, given their '00s aesthetic, there was an element of fierce, calculated design that gave them a unique flair. The bare bones aesthetic of the new poster lacks a certain elevated, luxury appeal, which has left many fans, myself included, a little deflated.

