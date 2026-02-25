Just when we thought the Stranger Things franchise had finally been laid to rest, Netflix announces a new spinoff show. Set to be a new animated adventure, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, following the gang and a (controversial) new pal as they fight to save the town from a new monstrous foe.

Thanks to their unique animated aesthetic, the spinoff show poster designs have divided fans, garnering a mix of elation and franchise fatigue. With many unsatisfied with Stranger Things' nebulous ending, I have hope that this new chapter will be the grand redemption fans have been praying for.

Aesthetically, the new Stranger Things: Tales from '85 posters are pretty cool. With dramatic lighting and stylised character design, there's a dynamic appeal to each design that feels familiar, yet distinct enough from the original show. So what's all the fuss about? It's all to do with the new addition, Nikki Baxter.

A mowhawked, smug-faced addition, fans were instantly against her character design, claiming that she felt like a "self insert" OC. Admittedly, she looks out of place among the original cast, who each have a distinctly childlike '80s charm. "That new character looks like they’re gonna be unbearable," a critic on Reddit wrote. "They literally made the most generic Mary Sue mohawk character they possibly could," another added.

As a past fan of Stranger Things, I'm slightly sceptical about the new animated series, but must admit that the animation style appeals to me (I'm even willing to look past Nikki). I don't blame Netflix for milking the franchise 'til the last drop, but I hope they know that expectations are high in the fandom.

