Apple was so close to giving us a flip phone

Rumours of a folding iPhone have been floating in the internet ether for years, but sadly, this dream is yet to become a reality. While Apple's new launches brought us the 'affordable' iPhone 17e, it turns out we could have been graced with a foldable phone from Apple if it weren't for a few major setbacks.

As a devout iPhone user, I take a pretty staunch 'it if ain't broke, don't fix it' stance to the iPhone, but have often found myself staring in envy at the odd Galaxy Z Flip out in the wild. Would I ever own a folding iPhone? Probably not. Do I dream of what could've been? Absolutely.

A book style foldable iPhone concept reveals what the potential design could look like. (Image credit: AppleInsider)

Rumours that Apple was working on a flip-phone-style device began circulating in 2024, but the design was reportedly changed back in March 2025 to a more practical book-style fold. Leaker Instant Digital took to Weibo to explain the alleged design shift, writing:

"Apple abandoned its Flip phone design because most internally felt it was “unnecessary.” It didn’t create any new, essential usage scenarios; its biggest selling point was simply that it could be folded up and fit into a skinny jeans pocket, completely missing the point of Apple’s current hardware development focus.

The internal space of the small foldable phone was awkwardly divided in two by the hinge, making every inch precious. Battery capacity was limited, and significant compromises were made on camera performance… If the goal was simply to make the phone smaller, Apple would rather streamline its current [models]."

Simply put, in a post-skinny jean world, Apple sees no purpose in building a flip phone (at least not a vertical one). However, all hope is not lost. Rumours suggest that Apple could be exploring the possibility of an iPhone Fold in the future. If the design is as bold as the leaked dimensions reveal, count me in.