If the iPhone Fold is this bold, I'm sold

By now, it almost feels like Apple's folding iPhone has been with us for years. It doesn't exist, of course – but it's been so heavily rumoured (and rendered) for so long that we already have something of a picture of it. But while rival brands have launched folding (and tri-folding) devices, Apple has lagged behind for years. But that might soon change spectacularly.

Several seasoned Apple leakers have suggested that the folding iPhone is absolutely, certainly, definitely arriving in 2026. And now, leaked CAD drawings have given us an idea of the possible shape – and it's a little unusual. While we don't know whether the folding iPhone will be worthy of our best iPhones for photography list, the design certainly sounds intriguing.

A fan-made render based on leaked CAD drawings (Image credit: https://www.iphone-ticker.de/)

Supposedly leaked by an accessory maker, the CAD drawings reveal an iPhone that, when closed, looks much sorter than the standard 16:9 design we've become used to. The iPhone Fold is rumoured to measure 120.6 x 83.8 x 9.6 mm when folded, and 120.6 x 167.6 x 4.8 mm when unfolded.

And it turns out there's a perfectly sound reason for this shorter shape. According to GSM Arena, Apple is keen to avoid the screen folding out into, like many foldable smartphones, a square shape. Instead, the inner screen will be landscape – and many have speculated this could be to allow for iPad apps to run on the device.

(Image credit: https://www.iphone-ticker.de/)

A shorter device could be ideal for users like me who have been lamenting the trend towards larger and taller phones. But with an iPad-sized screen on the inside, it could also offer a large palette for creatives. In short (sorry), it sounds like the best of both worlds.