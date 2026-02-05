iPhone 18 design: there's good news and bad news
This year could be all about the iPhone Fold.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Your daily dose of creative inspiration: unmissable art, design and tech news, reviews, expert commentary and buying advice.
Once a week
By Design
The design newsletter from Creative Bloq, bringing you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more.
Once a week
State of the Art
Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond.
Seasonal (around events)
Brand Impact Awards
Make an impression. Sign up to learn more about this prestigious award scheme, which celebrates the best of branding.
After years of design stagnation, last year Apple dropped its most dramatically different looking iPhone line up for a while. But different doesn't always mean better – as sales figures for the iPhone Air prove. Then there's the iPhone 17 Pro, which, with its massive camera cutout and weird glass back is arguably an eyesore – and that's before we even get to 'scratchgate'.
But if it seems like, to quote D:Ream, Things Can Only Get Better, then I have some bad news for you. According to new reports, in 2026, things can only stay the same. Our best iPhone for photography line up might not look so different in September.