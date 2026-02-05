iPhone 18 design: there's good news and bad news

After years of design stagnation, last year Apple dropped its most dramatically different looking iPhone line up for a while. But different doesn't always mean better – as sales figures for the iPhone Air prove. Then there's the iPhone 17 Pro, which, with its massive camera cutout and weird glass back is arguably an eyesore – and that's before we even get to 'scratchgate'.

But if it seems like, to quote D:Ream, Things Can Only Get Better, then I have some bad news for you. According to new reports, in 2026, things can only stay the same. Our best iPhone for photography line up might not look so different in September.