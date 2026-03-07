The world's most iconic watch is 35% off right now

News
By published

Get a bonafide design classic for just $19.

Casio F91W
(Image credit: Casio)

What's the most popular watch in the world? It isn't a Rolex, it isn't an Omega, and it isn't even a Timex. It is, of course, the Casio F91W. First released in 1989, this beautiful functional digital timepiece has ascended to cult status – partly because the price is as no-nonsense as the design. It’s the digital watch that’s survived playgrounds, construction sites, and the occasional washing machine cycle (guilty), and it still just keeps ticking (or whatever digital watches do).

In a world of endless screens, including tiny ones for your wrist, the humble non-smartwatch (dumbwatch?) has become more popular of late. Like the resurgence of the iPod, it speaks to a longing for simpler times. And no watch represents decades-gone-by better than the iconic Casio F91W. No wonder it's sold over 100 million units, making it the highest selling watch in the world.

Casio F91W Digital Watch
Save 35%
Casio F91W Digital Watch: was $29.95 now $19.61 at Amazon

The Casio F91W Digital Watch is a lightweight retro digital watch with a resin case and strap, 30m water resistance, and a seven-year battery. It features a stopwatch with 1/100-second timing, daily alarm, automatic calendar, LED backlight, and 12/24-hour time display, all powered by an accurate quartz movement.

View Deal
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.