The world's most iconic watch is 35% off right now
Get a bonafide design classic for just $19.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
What's the most popular watch in the world? It isn't a Rolex, it isn't an Omega, and it isn't even a Timex. It is, of course, the Casio F91W. First released in 1989, this
beautiful functional digital timepiece has ascended to cult status – partly because the price is as no-nonsense as the design. It’s the digital watch that’s survived playgrounds, construction sites, and the occasional washing machine cycle (guilty), and it still just keeps ticking (or whatever digital watches do).
In a world of endless screens, including tiny ones for your wrist, the humble non-smartwatch (dumbwatch?) has become more popular of late. Like the resurgence of the iPod, it speaks to a longing for simpler times. And no watch represents decades-gone-by better than the iconic Casio F91W. No wonder it's sold over 100 million units, making it the highest selling watch in the world.
And as if the standard asking price of $30 wasn't enough, the watch is currently 35% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $19. Why buy an Apple Watch when you could buy 20 of these?
The Casio F91W Digital Watch is a lightweight retro digital watch with a resin case and strap, 30m water resistance, and a seven-year battery. It features a stopwatch with 1/100-second timing, daily alarm, automatic calendar, LED backlight, and 12/24-hour time display, all powered by an accurate quartz movement.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.