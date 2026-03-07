The world's most iconic watch is 35% off right now

What's the most popular watch in the world? It isn't a Rolex, it isn't an Omega, and it isn't even a Timex. It is, of course, the Casio F91W. First released in 1989, this beautiful functional digital timepiece has ascended to cult status – partly because the price is as no-nonsense as the design. It’s the digital watch that’s survived playgrounds, construction sites, and the occasional washing machine cycle (guilty), and it still just keeps ticking (or whatever digital watches do).

In a world of endless screens, including tiny ones for your wrist, the humble non-smartwatch (dumbwatch?) has become more popular of late. Like the resurgence of the iPod, it speaks to a longing for simpler times. And no watch represents decades-gone-by better than the iconic Casio F91W. No wonder it's sold over 100 million units, making it the highest selling watch in the world.

And as if the standard asking price of $30 wasn't enough, the watch is currently 35% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $19. Why buy an Apple Watch when you could buy 20 of these?