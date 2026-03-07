The best laptops for programming: perfect devices for coding on the go

Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
The best laptops for programming need to do more than just run code. Serious development work demands sustained CPU performance for compiling, enough RAM to run multiple environments simultaneously, a display you can stare at for hours without discomfort, and battery life that keeps up with long working sessions away from a socket. Get any one of those things wrong and your productivity takes a hit.
With so many laptops on the market claiming to be built for professionals, it can be hard to separate genuine workhorses from well-specced machines that crumble under real-world pressure. At Creative Bloq we test laptops all year round, using both consistent benchmarks and real-life workflows, and here are our top three picks for programmers in 2026. Alternatively see our pick of the best 2-in-1 laptops if you need a hybrid.