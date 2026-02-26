Just as people debate why CGI looks worse today than in the past on social media, the Visual Effects Society's 24th Annual VES Awards have demonstrated the massive contribution that VFX make to movies and series.

Hosted by comedy duo Randy and Jason Sklar at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the awards covered 25 categories across film, television, technology, gaming, special venue, student projects and more.

There was little surprise to see Avatar: Fire and Ash dominate with seven awards including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, which is widely seen as the top prize. But the night was also another massive success for KPop Demon Hunters. Could that be a sign ahead of its bid for the Best Animation Oscar next month?

Avatar Fire and Ash won seven VES Awards (Image credit: Lightstorm Entertainment )

The additional wins for Avatar: Fire and Ash included Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature for Varang (played by Oona Chaplin, who was on hand at tonight’s awards as a presenter), Outstanding CG Cinematography, and the Emerging Technology Award, given to the Kora Fire Toolset.

In the animation categories, KPop Demon Hunters took the top prize of Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature, as well as Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature. The award for Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature went the HUNTR/X trio's half-demon lead singer Rumi, who's voiced by Arden Cho when speaking and EJAE when singing (see Arden's hopes for the KPop Demon Hunters sequel).

Rounding out the top category wins, Sinners won the award for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age won for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode, and BMW’s Heart of Joy: Meet Okto the Octopus won for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial.

Additional winners at the 24th Annual VES Awards included the video game Ghost of Yōtei (Outstanding Visual Arts in a Real-Time Project), Andor (Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project), and Azimuth (Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project).

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Visual Effects Society)

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer (pictured) received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by his longtime collaborator, F1: The Movie director Joseph Kosinski. Wētā Workshop co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Sir Richard Taylor received this year’s VES Visionary Award.

In his acceptance speech, Jerry Bruckheimer addressed the artists in the room, saying: “You create the magic. You create the things that people go to theaters for. You're the people that we dream about when we go to the movies, when we go into that dark space in the theater, and the work that you do is truly phenomenal.”

Want to celebrate the HUNTR/X trio's success? Check out the KPop Demon Hunters art book and the range of KPop Demon Hunter merch available.

We also have a KPop Demon Hunter art tutorial.

2026 VES Awards winners in full

Avatar Fire and Ash took the top award (Image credit: Lightstorm Entertainment )

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Richard Baneham

Peter Litvack

Eric Saindon

Nicky Muir

Steve Ingram

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Sinners

Michael Ralla

James Alexander

Nick Marshall

Espen Nordahl

Donnie Dean

Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Joshua Beveridge

Jacky Priddle

Benjamin Hendricks

Clara Chan

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age; “The Big Freeze”

Russell Dodgson

Tracey Gibbons

François Dumoulin

Gavin McKenzie

KPop Demon Hunters took three awards in the animation categories (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

The Residence; “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Seth Hill

Tesa Kubicek

John Nelson

Gabriel Vargas

Outstanding Visual Arts in a Real-time Project

Ghost of Yōtei

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Joanna Wang

Jasmin Patry

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

BMW; “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Tom Raynor

Helen Tang

Jack Harris

Alex Kulikov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Ben Grossmann

Tamara Watts Kent

Dr. Irfan Essa

Matt Dougan

Glenn Derry

Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan

Stephen Clee

Stuart Adcock

Keven Norris

Joseph Kim

Rumi was named Outsanding Character in an Animated Feature (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters; Rumi

Sophia (Seung Hee) Lee

Andrea Matamoros

Marc Souliere

Joshua Beveridge

Outstanding Character in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

IT: Welcome to Derry; “The Thing in the Dark;” The Pickle Monster

Philip Harris-Genois

Pierric Danjou

Chloé Ostiguy

Jonathan Bourdua

Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Bridgehead Industrial City

Gianluca Pizzaia

Steve Bevins

Dziga Kaiser

Zsolt Máté

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature

Zootopia 2; Marsh Market

Limei Z. Hshieh

Alexander Nicholas Whang

Joshua Fry

Ryan DeYoung

Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

Andor; “Welcome to the Rebellion;” The Senate District

John O’Connell

Falk Boje

Hasan Ilhan

Kevin George

Outstanding CG Cinematography

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Steve Deane

A.J. Briones

Zachary Brake

Andrew Moffett

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Avatar: Fire and Ash; The Windtraders' Gondola

Michael Smale

Sam Sharplin

Joe W. Churchill

Jacqi Dillon

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Simulating Pandora

Nicholas James Illingworth

Sarah C. Farmer

James Robinson

Ryan Bowden

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Filippo Maccari

Nikolaos Finizio

Daniel La Chapelle

Srdjan Milosevic

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age; The Big Freeze

Edward Ferrysienanda

Kevin Christensen

Guy Schuleman

Kevin Tarpinian

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature

F1: The Movie; Modern Race and POV Footage

Hugo Gauvreau

Chris Davies

Raushan Raj

Amaury Rospars

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode

The Last of Us; “Through the Valley;” A Storm of Ice, Fire and Flesh

Tobias Wiesner

Mark Julien

Owen Longstaff

Brendan Naylor

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial

BMW; “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Alex Kulikov

Jack Harris

Adam Chabane

Nicola Borsari

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project

Andor; “Who Are You?”

Luke Murphy

Dean Ford

Jody Eltham

Darrell Guyon

Emerging Technology Award

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Kora Fire Toolset

Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin

John Edholm

Murali Ramachari

Aleksandr Isakov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Azimuth

Thomas Teisseire

Cassandre Cinier

Martin Bluy

Mathis Giraudeau