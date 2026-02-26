From Avatar to KPop Demon Hunters, the 2026 VES Awards winners in full

See who won best character design.

KPop Demon Hunters
(Image credit: Netflix)
Just as people debate why CGI looks worse today than in the past on social media, the Visual Effects Society's 24th Annual VES Awards have demonstrated the massive contribution that VFX make to movies and series.

Hosted by comedy duo Randy and Jason Sklar at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the awards covered 25 categories across film, television, technology, gaming, special venue, student projects and more.

Avatar Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash won seven VES Awards (Image credit:  Lightstorm Entertainment )

The additional wins for Avatar: Fire and Ash included Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature for Varang (played by Oona Chaplin, who was on hand at tonight’s awards as a presenter), Outstanding CG Cinematography, and the Emerging Technology Award, given to the Kora Fire Toolset.

In the animation categories, KPop Demon Hunters took the top prize of Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature, as well as Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature. The award for Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature went the HUNTR/X trio's half-demon lead singer Rumi, who's voiced by Arden Cho when speaking and EJAE when singing (see Arden's hopes for the KPop Demon Hunters sequel).

Rounding out the top category wins, Sinners won the award for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age won for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode, and BMW’s Heart of Joy: Meet Okto the Octopus won for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial.

Additional winners at the 24th Annual VES Awards included the video game Ghost of Yōtei (Outstanding Visual Arts in a Real-Time Project), Andor (Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project), and Azimuth (Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project).

Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski at the VES Awards 2026

(Image credit: Visual Effects Society)

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer (pictured) received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by his longtime collaborator, F1: The Movie director Joseph Kosinski. Wētā Workshop co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Sir Richard Taylor received this year’s VES Visionary Award.

In his acceptance speech, Jerry Bruckheimer addressed the artists in the room, saying: “You create the magic. You create the things that people go to theaters for. You're the people that we dream about when we go to the movies, when we go into that dark space in the theater, and the work that you do is truly phenomenal.”

2026 VES Awards winners in full

Avatar Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash took the top award (Image credit:  Lightstorm Entertainment )

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Richard Baneham
Peter Litvack
Eric Saindon
Nicky Muir
Steve Ingram

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Sinners

Michael Ralla
James Alexander
Nick Marshall
Espen Nordahl
Donnie Dean

Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Joshua Beveridge
Jacky Priddle
Benjamin Hendricks
Clara Chan

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age; “The Big Freeze”

Russell Dodgson
Tracey Gibbons
François Dumoulin
Gavin McKenzie

KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters took three awards in the animation categories (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

The Residence; “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Seth Hill
Tesa Kubicek
John Nelson
Gabriel Vargas

Outstanding Visual Arts in a Real-time Project

Ghost of Yōtei

Jason Connell
Matt Vainio
Joanna Wang
Jasmin Patry

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

BMW; “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Tom Raynor
Helen Tang
Jack Harris
Alex Kulikov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Ben Grossmann
Tamara Watts Kent
Dr. Irfan Essa
Matt Dougan
Glenn Derry

Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan

Stephen Clee
Stuart Adcock
Keven Norris
Joseph Kim

Rumi from KPOP Demon Hunters

Rumi was named Outsanding Character in an Animated Feature (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters; Rumi

Sophia (Seung Hee) Lee
Andrea Matamoros
Marc Souliere
Joshua Beveridge

Outstanding Character in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

IT: Welcome to Derry; “The Thing in the Dark;” The Pickle Monster

Philip Harris-Genois
Pierric Danjou
Chloé Ostiguy
Jonathan Bourdua

Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Bridgehead Industrial City

Gianluca Pizzaia
Steve Bevins
Dziga Kaiser
Zsolt Máté

Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature

Zootopia 2; Marsh Market

Limei Z. Hshieh
Alexander Nicholas Whang
Joshua Fry
Ryan DeYoung

Outstanding Environment in an Episodic, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

Andor; “Welcome to the Rebellion;” The Senate District

John O’Connell
Falk Boje
Hasan Ilhan
Kevin George

Outstanding CG Cinematography

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Steve Deane
A.J. Briones
Zachary Brake
Andrew Moffett

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Avatar: Fire and Ash; The Windtraders' Gondola

Michael Smale
Sam Sharplin
Joe W. Churchill
Jacqi Dillon

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Simulating Pandora

Nicholas James Illingworth
Sarah C. Farmer
James Robinson
Ryan Bowden

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Filippo Maccari
Nikolaos Finizio
Daniel La Chapelle
Srdjan Milosevic

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-time Project

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age; The Big Freeze

Edward Ferrysienanda
Kevin Christensen
Guy Schuleman
Kevin Tarpinian

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature

F1: The Movie; Modern Race and POV Footage

Hugo Gauvreau
Chris Davies
Raushan Raj
Amaury Rospars

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode

The Last of Us; “Through the Valley;” A Storm of Ice, Fire and Flesh

Tobias Wiesner
Mark Julien
Owen Longstaff
Brendan Naylor

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial

BMW; “Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus”

Alex Kulikov
Jack Harris
Adam Chabane
Nicola Borsari

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project

Andor; “Who Are You?”

Luke Murphy
Dean Ford
Jody Eltham
Darrell Guyon

Emerging Technology Award

Avatar: Fire and Ash; Kora Fire Toolset

Alexey Dmitrievich Stomakhin
John Edholm
Murali Ramachari
Aleksandr Isakov

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Azimuth

Thomas Teisseire
Cassandre Cinier
Martin Bluy
Mathis Giraudeau

