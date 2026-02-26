Gamers are already arguing about the nostalgic Marvel Maximum Collection

Just yesterday we revealed how you voted in our survey to find the best SNES game of all time. Almost as if it read the nostalgia in the room, Limited Run Games announced a new compilation of superhero games just minutes later.

The Marvel Maximum Collection will be released in partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment and Marvel Games for the Nintendo Switch as well as PS5, Xbox and PC. It's got many fans hyped about reliving fond memories of 8-bit and 16-bit Marvel games without the emulation issues that can come with retro games consoles, but many want to know why their favourites aren't included.

MARVEL MaXimum Collection | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Marvel Maximum Collection collection contains 13 games in total, although there are multiple versions of six core titles. Based on comic books and adapted for consoles and handheld devices, there are three games from the SNES era: Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge, Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage and Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety.

The collection also includes Sega Genesis/Mega Drive versions, plus Game Boy and Game Gear version of Arcade’s Revenge along with X-Men: The Arcade Game and Silver Surfer.

We're promised updates including rewind, quick saves, CRT filters, a cheat menu, a museum, and much more. The 1996 side-scrolling beat -em up X-Men: The Arcade Game will support up to six players online

Gamers and Marvel fans are reacting with a mix of nostalgia and excitement. For those who had their first connection with Marvel characters through these games, it a feels like a sentimental reunion, and fans are thrilled at the chance to revisit them with modern upgrades.

Alas, the immediate reaction of many fans is ”where's XXXX game?”. In the comments on Marvel Games' announcement on X, people are asking for the likes of Headgames' X-Men 2: Clone Wars and Capcom's War of the Gems and Mutant Apocalypse.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Every fan has their own list of other titles they'd like to see revived, but cult faves Maximum Carnage and Separation Anxiety are surely welcome, and the updates should make these notoriously difficult retro games more accessible. The Silver Surfer shooter still gives many people nightmares.

Now we just have to hope there's decent availability. There's no release date as yet. The physical editions will be released directly though the Limited Run website.