Two weeks ago, we set out to resolve one of those epic timeworn arguments that persist among gamers. We asked you what was the best SNES game of all time.

The responses quickly began flying in, demonstrating a lot of nostalgia for Nintendo's landmark device (see our pick of the best retro game consoles). After compiling the responses, and adding those we received in comments, there's one clear winner – and it's not the game we expected (let us know if the comments here if you disagree with the verdict).

How you voted in our poll of the best SNES games (Image credit: Future)

We narrowed the poll down to eight options for the best SNES game, with the last one being 'something else'.

We felt that Super Mario World would be a clear favourite. Part of Nintendo's most famous franchise, it was the game that sold the SNES for many people and delighted us with its double-jumps and secret worlds.

But Super Mario World was only chosen by 17 per cent of respondents. That put it in third place just ahead of Super Metroid (11 per cent), which was praised for its complex level design and upgrades.

RPG fans made a strong case for Chrono Trigger, which did better than I expected, claiming almost a quarter of the votes for second place. This was a game that showed the SNES could handle ambition, emotion, and technical innovation without losing sight of the console's focus on playability.

Among those who picked 'something else', there were comments praising Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals as an often overlooked gem with advanced mechanics, mini games and puzzles. Secret of Mana, 7th Saga, Breath of Fire II and Super Empire Strikes Back also got mentions.

The best SNES game ever? (Image credit: Nintendo)

But there was a clear winner. The Legend of Zelda: A Link into the Past took 32 per cent of the votes.

I don't know if people may have had Zelda on the mind because of the first game's 40th anniversary this past weekend (check out the Zelda merchandise below and one fan's free Legend of Zelda remake if you're still in the mood to celebrate), but there are good arguments in favour of the game.

A Link into the Past was Nintendo design at its most disciplined. Dungeons are perfectly paced, ideas are introduced cleanly and then twisted just enough to stay engaging, and the world feels vast without ever becoming overwhelming.

“A Link to the Past over Chrono Trigger only because LttP was beginner-friendly enough that anyone could pick it up and, with enough determination, make it through to the end,” one reader commented. “Chrono Trigger is an absolute masterpiece to this day, but you really have to be a fan of long-form story-driven RPGs to enjoy it all the way through, let alone 100% it.”

“LttP is just in the sweet spot between playability and feature showcasing enough to get #1 on this list for me,” another reader wrote.

“Conventional wisdom would be Super Mario World, but for me personally, A Link to the Past is why I got the SNES at all,” was another comment.

So there we have it, with its balance, originality and design, The Legend of Zelda: A Link into the Past has emerged as the clear winner in our democratic approach to defining the best SNES game once and for all.

