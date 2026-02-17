Celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 40th Anniversary with these heroic goodies

Coming up this weekend (February 21st) is the 40th Anniversary of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda video game franchise, and this mega milestone deserves to be celebrated in Hyrule style. The very first TLOZ game was released on Nintendo's Famicom Disk System back in 1986, and was created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

Since then, there have been a multitude of sequels and spin-off games created for Nintendo consoles, including the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, and there's even a live-action movie in the works, too (perhaps we'll get some updates on this soon).

It's a big year for Nintendo IP, with Pokémon's 30th Anniversary also this month on February 27th. For any Legend of Zelda fanatics out there, I've put together a collection below of 24 pieces of merchandise to help mark the occasion.



Spend your Rupees wisely.