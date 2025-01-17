If you've seen the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal and are giddy with excitement over this highly anticipated console, then you're not alone. Despite Nintendo fans being somewhat divided over the design of this console, we know that plenty of gamers will likely still be buying it come launch day.

But when is the Switch 2 release date? (we expect pre-orders to go live on April 2, 2025). And how can you make sure to get your hands on Nintendo's latest console? We have all the details on this plus the top retailers to buy from below. In short: pre-orders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console aren't live just yet, but we'll let you know as soon as links are available. For now, don't just wait around. Make sure you're at the front of the queue and register your interest early, as we predict this console will be out of stock before you know it.

Not convinced by the Nintendo Switch 2? You might be able to bag a better deal with the best Switch Lite prices instead, and If you're not too sure which of the original models is right for you, we have a guide to the Nintendo Switch Vs Switch OLED consoles too.

Nintendo Switch 2: Register your interest

We might be a while away from the Switch 2 hitting shelves, but if you're someone hoping to score a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order on day one, then it's a good idea to get prepared early. You might be thinking that there's no way Nintendo won't have enough stock – but major console releases like this have all sold out in the past, so do you really want to chance it?

It's a good idea to think about which retailer you might want to buy your console from. There's Nintendo's official online store, of course, which should probably be your first point of call for any bundle deals available, or to purchase any exclusive console editions that might be announced in the run-up to release.

With Mario Kart 9 confirmed, it's more than likely that there will be some kind of Switch 2 console bundle on offer, including either a physical or digital copy of the game. Knowing Nintendo, there might even be exclusive Joy-Con variants or a decorated dock available too, but we'll know more as launch day approaches.

Other US retailers to consider are Amazon if you're a fan of preorder price guarantees and next-day delivery. But it's also possible that stores such as Walmart and Best Buy will reserve some stock back exclusively for its Plus and Total members, offering dibs and first access to console pre-orders as links go live. So this might be a better option if you're already a member, to secure your Switch 2 and avoid disappointment.

Best Buy Register your interest: at Best Buy You can register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 right now with Best Buy. This is completely free to do, and you only need to enter your email. By doing this, you should be the first to know when more information about pre-orders for the Switch 2 become available.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We expect that pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch 2 handheld console will go live on April 2, 2025 – which is the same date that Nintendo has scheduled its next Direct event to discuss details on the Switch 2 and any new Nintendo titles. It's possible that we could be drip-fed some more details before this time, as two months is quite a while for excited gamers to be kept waiting.

With that said, Nintendo has been pretty stealthy with its announcements lately, so who knows when we'll get official confirmation on pricing and a global release date? At a guestimate, we think the Nintendo Switch 2 could have a price tag between $350-$450, but don't quote us on this.

If you're based in the UK, we should have some more details on where you can preorder a Switch 2 console soon, so stick with us! For now, take a look at the deals below on the original Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED models.