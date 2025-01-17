How to register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2

Pre-orders aren't live just yet but you can still prepare to beat the queues with retailers like Best Buy.

Nintendo Switch 2 official first look
(Image credit: Nintendo)
If you've seen the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal and are giddy with excitement over this highly anticipated console, then you're not alone. Despite Nintendo fans being somewhat divided over the design of this console, we know that plenty of gamers will likely still be buying it come launch day.

But when is the Switch 2 release date? (we expect pre-orders to go live on April 2, 2025). And how can you make sure to get your hands on Nintendo's latest console? We have all the details on this plus the top retailers to buy from below. In short: pre-orders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console aren't live just yet, but we'll let you know as soon as links are available. For now, don't just wait around. Make sure you're at the front of the queue and register your interest early, as we predict this console will be out of stock before you know it.

You can register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 right now with Best Buy. This is completely free to do, and you only need to enter your email. By doing this, you should be the first to know when more information about pre-orders for the Switch 2 become available.

