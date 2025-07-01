The Nintendo Switch 2 is elusive in the US at the moment, and if you're looking at this article it's likely you're desperate to get your hands on one asap. But with stock feeling non-existent most of the time, what are your options?

I have managed to find a console over at Walmart, but you'll pay for the pleasure – as opposed to the usual $449, it's listed at $649 for the cheapest option, which has a a controller cover skin included. But there are bundles available, too. We don't advocate for this sort of bumped up pricing but we do understand some of you might be keen enough to pay it.

But if you really can't hold on, you might be willing to pay the extra. If that's not your budget, Best Buy is having a restock today (July 1) but only in-store.

Alternatively, if you just want a Switch, you could buy an OLED model for $284 at Walmart now. Although it's from 2021, it still works and has a lovely screen – plus it's cheaper. If budget and speed are major concerns, this could be a good option for you. See our Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED comparison for more on if this would work. And see our Nintendo Switch 2 prices outline for more places to check.

Nintendo Switch 2: was $699 now $649 at Walmart The Switch 2 has a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display. It may not be an OLED (hopefully that's coming soon), an increased 120hz refresh rate, backwards game compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI. We think that this is a worthwhile upgrade on the OLED.

See our Switch 2 review if you're still not sure whether to go for one. And check out the deals we've found below: