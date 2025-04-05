Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED – should you upgrade?

Excited by the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 but not sure if you should upgrade or buy the older Switch OLED? Here are the main differences between the consoles.

Following months of constant teasing and myriad hardware specs leaking out, the Nintendo Switch 2 is very much real and here after being fully unveiled in all its glory by Nintendo earlier this week. You can read a breakdown of the console itself in our Nintendo Switch 2: everything you you need to know explainer.

Since then, journalists across the world have been getting hands on with the hybrid console device to discover just how much of an improvement it is over the original model, which first launched back in 2017 (if you can believe it).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

Switch 2

Switch OLED

Processor

Custom Nvidia chipset (details TBC)

Nvidia Tegra X1 custom chipset

Screen type

7.9-inch LCD

7-inch OLED

Resolution (handheld)

1,920 x 1080

1,280 x 720

Resolution (docked)

3,840 x 2,160

1,920 x 1,080

HDR10 support?

Yes

Now

Internal storage

256GB

64GB

Expandable storage

microSD Express (up to 2TB)

microSD (up to 2TB)

Sensors

Accelerometer / gyroscope, mouse / brightness (in console)

Accelerometer / gyroscope

Ports (handheld)

2x USB-C / 3.5mm

USB-C / 3.5mm

Ports (on dock)

2x USB-C / HDMI / ethernet

2x USB 2.0 / USB-C (power adapter) / HDMI / ethernet

Wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth / NFC

Wi-Fi 5 / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC

Built-in mic

Yes

No

Speakers

Stereo

Stereo

Battery capacity

5,220mAh lithium-ion

4,310mAh lithium-ion

Battery life

2 to 6.5 hours

4.5 to 9 hours

Weight

399.16g (or 535.24g with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached)

322g (or 422g with Joy-Con controllers attached)

Dimensions

4.5 x 10.7 x .55 inches

4 x 9.4 x .55 inches

Price

$449.99 / £395.99

$349.99 / £309.99

