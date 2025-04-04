If I wasn't already excited enough about the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, HORI has just released an adorable Piranha Plant version of the official Switch 2 Camera and I NEED IT. Not only is this camera design a lot more fun and vibrant than the boring black one from Nintendo, but the mouth can be closed and doubles as a privacy shutter for the camera, which is very handy.

The funny thing is, I had zero intention of actually buying a Nintendo Switch 2 camera with my Switch 2 console preorder, as most of my friends are PlayStation 5 gamers anyway. So I didn't feel that I'd need or use it. I probably still won't use the Nintendo Switch 2 camera in all honesty, but for only £34.99 / $44 I'm prepared to take that risk.

Sure, the black camera might blend in better with most households, but my Switch 2 will be going in my game room, so this Piranha Plant camera is a must-buy. You can preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera right now over at ShopTo in the UK for only £34.85, or via Smyths Toy Store for £34.99. But be fast! I expect this Switch 2 accessory will almost certainly sell out.

The cutest Nintendo Switch 2 accessory

(Image credit: HORI / Nintendo)

HORI Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera: £34.99 at smythstoys.com I love that there's also the option to attach it directly to the Switch 2 if you need, instead of using its plant pot as a separate base.

Not in the UK? You might still be able to get yourself a Piranha Plant Camera from the retailers below.