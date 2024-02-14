Nintendo Switch 2: design to specs, what we could expect from the Switch Pro

The so-called Nintendo Switch 2 (or is that Super Nintendo Switch? [or is that Switch Pro?]) has been rumoured for years now, but so far, the souped-up Switch sequel is still yet to show up. Gamers were a little disappointed in 2021 when Nintendo revealed the Switch OLED model. It wasn't exactly 'Pro' – aside from a brighter display, this new version offered little in the way of spec upgrades. And then, in 2022 and 2023, we got nothing. But all signs are pointing to a 2024 release.

Rumours about the Switch 2 have been hotting up in recent months. Read on for everything we know, and if you don't fancy waiting an indeterminate amount of time for it, check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

The Switch OLED Model wasn't the Switch Pro many were hoping for (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Pro: Tech specs

Naturally, all of the juiciest Switch Pro rumours are regarding the internals. We've heard that the machine will be capable of 4K output, something that gamers have been begging for – and many were disappointed not to see arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.

We've also heard that the Switch Pro could feature NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) AI rendering technology, along with a more capable CPU. One Nintendo leaker has claimed that the Switch Pro's power will amount to around that of a PS4 – pretty impressive for a handheld device.

Rumors via Universo Nintendo:- Switch 2 is gonna have backwards compatibility with OG Switch titles- Both for physical and digital games - Devs can enhance their Switch 1 games to take advantage of the added processing power- Reiterates a Direct is coming next week, and the…February 11, 2024 See more

We've also recently heard that the Switch 2 could offer backwards compatibility, letting gamers play OG Switch games. Not only that, but they could be 'enhanced' taking advantage of the Switch 2's increased power to improve graphics and performance.

Nintendo Switch Pro: Name and design

A fan-made render of the rumoured Switch Pro (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

There's been no shortage of leaks and fan-made renders hinting at the possible design of the Nintendo Switch Pro. From a radically different design consisting of a four-cartridge dock, to a bunch of delightfully retro concepts, fans have revelled in imagining what the future might hold for the design of the Switch.

Rumours have suggested we could be in for more ergonomic Joy-Cons, and a larger display. This was one area where the OLED Switch didn't disappoint, bumping the size up from 6.2-inches to 7. With that in mind, perhaps the Switch Pro could end up going even further, offering eight or nine (or even ten?) inches of screen real estate. Still, we hope it doesn't go quite as big as this ridiculous mod which sees the screen increased by 188%.

A fan-made render of the Switch Pro (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

But perhaps the most surprising rumours are those regarding the name. While 'Switch Pro' is the moniker being most frequently bandied around the web, some say the device will instead be called the Super Nintendo Switch. This is, of course, a delightful nod to 1990's Super Nintendo Entertainment System, one of the most beloved retro consoles of all time. And then there are those who think the next console will simply be called the Nintendo Switch 2 – which is a lot less exciting if you ask us.

A retro Switch Pro render (Image credit: The ToyZone)

So when might the Switch Pro arrive, if ever? Most recently, the company shared that its next console will drop sometime in '20XX' – so any time before 2099, then (thanks, guys). Not only that, but Ninty has also claimed to have "no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model" - but then again, it's hardly going to hint that another Switch is on the way when a new one's just been released, right?

And adding fuel to the fire, Nintendo was recently rumoured to have supplied 4K-capable devices to developers. At first, it was assumed that these were related to the OLED model, but seeing as that doesn't support 4K, perhaps we can assume it's for an upcoming model. And if developers are already working on it, could that mean we can expect it within the next couple of years? Once again, we don't really know.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Nintendo Switch Pro news as and when it arrives. Want to start gaming right here and now? You're in luck – there's plenty of fun to be had with the existing consoles. Check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best free Nintendo Switch games.

