Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch are already causing controversy

Alongside the reveal of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the big news from Nintendo to mark Super Mario Bros's 40th anniversary this month is the release of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch. The official release date isn't until 2 October, but the package is already causing controversy.

First, there's the price tag of $40 for a single port of an old game or $70 for the pair (and Switch 2 prices are hardly cheap). But worse than that, some fans think the games look worse than they did on the Wii in some places.

A Reddit user has posted comparisons of scenes from the games on the Wii alongside scenes from the trailer for the Switch. They say that while some scenes have improved detail, others look "washed out" or appear to have missing textures.

"Take these two examples of the diamond plate metal and textured soil from the original games, which have been replaced by basically non-existent textures, and they look objectively worse,” they wrote.

Fans are raising concerns over on X too, also comparing images from the Switch port against footage from the game in 3D All Stars. Others miss the cinematic look of the letterboxing on the cut scenes.

When comparing Super Mario Galaxy on 3D All Stars I'm actually shocked seeing they removed and made textures more simpleGoing the be honest for the $40/€40 price the storybook parts and 4K are not enough seeing how parts of the game look worse than 3D All Stars pic.twitter.com/sKUW0jrxUpSeptember 21, 2025

How’d they manage to make Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 look worse on the Switch (2) LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/poJauEt9a3September 21, 2025

Mario galaxy comparison pics. Switch version looks better imo but not by much considering the upgrade galaxy got in the collection. A beautiful game all the same. pic.twitter.com/4Z8XKOzJ4iSeptember 21, 2025

The Super Mario Galaxy Switch Port removes the cinematic bars for the cutscenes.On the left is an image from the port and on the right is an image from Super Mario 3D All Stars. pic.twitter.com/1PjP4im4RBSeptember 13, 2025

I think fans may be judging a bit too quickly by basing comparisons on the trailer, which may not show the finished game. As some fans have commented, there may have still been unfinished textures that will be replaced before release. Video compression on YouTube may also play a role.

"I think they’re replacing a lot of the textures with PBR materials which look better in better lighting. I noticed a lot of textures are not just higher quality but they seem to have more detail and actual catch light instead of being flat like on Wii," one fan wrote on X.

Nintendo promises that Switch Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 for Switch will be more than just ports, with enhanced resolution (1080p on Switch and 4K on Switch 2), improved UI, a new chapter of Rosalina's storybook, amiibo support and a new Assist Mode. They've redone in-game text and map textures too. But the reaction from some fans suggests that for the price tag, they expect full remakes of the games.

In the meantime, four decades on from the original game's release, it's worth recalling why Super Mario Bros is still a great lesson in game design.