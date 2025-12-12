Wait, fans actually love the new Tomb Raider character design?

New Tomb Raider games are like buses, it seems. Over seven years since Lara Croft last appeared in 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, not one but two new titles have been unveiled at The Game Awards. And it looks like these could get a better response from fans of the original game.

The iconic archaeologist and adventurer will return in a new story called Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2027. But before that, we'll see the release of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – an Unreal Engine 5 reimagining of Core Design's original game to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

We already had one remake of the game for its tenth anniversary – Tomb Raider: Anniversary in 2007 – but 3D graphics have come a long way since then. The choice of Unreal Engine 5 (see our guide to the best game development software) promises a leap in 3D realism and sumptuous lighting.

We'll have to wait to see what that means for performance, but for now, perhaps unusually, fans seem to be happy with what they're seeing.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The surprise announcement at The Game Awards was Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Amazon and Crystal Dynamics are working with Flying Wild Hog for this reimagining of Lara Croft's genre-defining 1996 debut, promising modern game design, combat and puzzles plus new surprises that respect the spirit and atmosphere of the original

Will Kerslake, the Tomb Raider Franchise Director at Crystal Dynamics, says the aim was to offer “a gameplay experience that wasn’t possible on the technology at the time” of the original.

The remake is already generating peak nostalgia. Many fans are happy that developers have paid tribute to the original design of Lara Croft, from her classic outfit to her acrobatic moves, while bringing the visuals up to date, making the character more realistic while still respecting the low-poly original.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

”You can tell they took all the eras and combined them together: I see all the Laras combined and it looks really good,” one fan writes on X. “FINALLY!! nostalgic '96 era!” another enthuses. The same applies to other assets in the game, including now dinosaurs with feathers.

Image 1 of 2 How it started versus how it's going: the original Lara Croft in 1996 (left) and the iconic character's return in the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (Image credit: Core Design / Amazon Game Studios / Crystal Dynamics) Then and now: the original Lara Croft and the reimagined version (Image credit: Core Design / Amazon Game Studios / Crystal Dynamics)

As for Tomb Raider: Catalyst, this has been in development since Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics entered a partnership in 2022. Set for release in 2027, we're told it sets a bold direction for the franchise.

Taking place in Northern India, the game is set in the aftermath of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and mysterious forces. As treasure hunters descend on the region, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe. So far, so good, but we'll have to wait to see some gameplay.