Apple's iPhone 18 could FINALLY get the design fans have been waiting for

Before the the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, rumours had been swirling that Apple was planning to finally do away with the infamous 'notch'. Housing the camera and FaceID tech, this black cutout was seen as a blight on the supposedly all-screen design – but was an under-display camera finally coming?

Alas, it wasn't to be. Instead, in 2022 Apple gave us the Dynamic Island – a floating notch that blends with the UI to change size and display information. But that under-screen camera might just appear on the iPhone 18. Which, after the reported failure of the iPhone Air, could represent the redesign the iPhone actually needs.

Instead of an under-display camera, Apple gave us the Dynamic Island (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by WCCFtech, Apple is reportedly testing a punch-hole camera on the iPhone 18 Pro. According to a well regarded Apple leaker known as Pikachu, "Apple is testing in-screen Face ID through a process involving the splicing of micro-transparent glass."

Plenty of Apple's rivals have added punch-hole cameras in recent years, including Samsung and OnePlus – check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review for the lowdown on one of the best camera phones on the market.

Plenty of Apple's rivals feature punch-hole cameras (Image credit: Samsung)

Time will tell whether Apple is finally planning to play catch up. But one thing's for sure – with its AI efforts flailing and it's most recent iPhone redesign a flop, the company needs to do something, and fast.