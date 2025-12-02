The Galaxy Z TriFold is here, and I don't know what to think
If you need a display that big, just get a tablet?
Samsung has shared a first look at its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, and it's making me feel incredibly nervous. Before you ask, there's no word on pricing just yet, but my guess would be around the 2.5K+ ballpark minimum (don't quote me on that). It arrives on December 12th, hitting Korean markets first, so the rest of the world still has a while to wait.
The triple foldy from Samsung has been teased for quite some time, but now that we finally get to see it – I have to say it looks glorious. A phone that unfolds twice is something you don't see every day, and from a design perspective, it's absolutely beautiful. But I question who it's really for.
I've tested several of the best camera phones on the market this year, and what I like most about them is the point-and-shoot flexibility (and high quality) that makes it feel like having a professional camera in your pocket. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold gives off an entirely different vibe, and I'd be terrified to take it outdoors.
For starters, it's stupidly thin. When fully unfolded, it measures just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point and reveals a whopping 10-inch display. Samsung is calling it the most immersive screen on a phone, but for me, it begs the question of "Why not just get a tablet?". I have no concerns that the hinges of the Galaxy Z TriFold will hold up just fine, but it still looks too premium to be carried around in your pocket.
I get that this phone will essentially be a multitasking master, great for streaming and editing, but at its most basic form, that's not what a phone should be (at least in my opinion). For those who use Samsung Dex frequently, it makes a bit more sense. But if you need a large display with enough juice for more demanding creative work, is that something that belongs in your pocket?