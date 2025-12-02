Samsung has shared a first look at its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, and it's making me feel incredibly nervous. Before you ask, there's no word on pricing just yet, but my guess would be around the 2.5K+ ballpark minimum (don't quote me on that). It arrives on December 12th, hitting Korean markets first, so the rest of the world still has a while to wait.

The triple foldy from Samsung has been teased for quite some time, but now that we finally get to see it – I have to say it looks glorious. A phone that unfolds twice is something you don't see every day, and from a design perspective, it's absolutely beautiful. But I question who it's really for.

I've tested several of the best camera phones on the market this year, and what I like most about them is the point-and-shoot flexibility (and high quality) that makes it feel like having a professional camera in your pocket. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold gives off an entirely different vibe, and I'd be terrified to take it outdoors.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For starters, it's stupidly thin. When fully unfolded, it measures just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point and reveals a whopping 10-inch display. Samsung is calling it the most immersive screen on a phone, but for me, it begs the question of "Why not just get a tablet?". I have no concerns that the hinges of the Galaxy Z TriFold will hold up just fine, but it still looks too premium to be carried around in your pocket.

I get that this phone will essentially be a multitasking master, great for streaming and editing, but at its most basic form, that's not what a phone should be (at least in my opinion). For those who use Samsung Dex frequently, it makes a bit more sense. But if you need a large display with enough juice for more demanding creative work, is that something that belongs in your pocket?