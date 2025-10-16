Honor has designed an exciting new type of smartphone, and all I can say is wow. I've been so impressed by Honor's deeply creative approach to tech this year, especially with some of the best camera phones, and I think it may have just invented the smartphone of my dreams (although it's also reminiscent of a Black Mirror hellscape).

Let me catch you up. As part of the company's AI-focused Alpha Plan, it debuted what it's calling the 'Honor Robot Phone' yesterday at the Magic8 series launch in Beijing. Picture a robot phone in your mind, and it's actually pretty close to what Honor has whipped up.

From the promotional video that Honor has released (you can watch it using the link above), it looks like the robot-camera hybrid actually pops out from the phone, and sticks out on a sort of gimbal-slash-tripod that can fold itself away into the phone's camera unit (can any of the best iPhones for Photography do THAT!?).

Sure, you could argue that the video has been edited to look like a Pixar movie, given that the concept of a robot phone is still pretty outlandish. But as a photographer and someone who LOVES robots, I can't help but feel that this is everything I've ever wanted in a camera phone.

Right now, Honor's Robot Phone is just a concept, but the company has big plans to share more details and unveil the Robot Phone at MWC (the Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona next year. Could this mean that we'd get to see a working prototype?

Honor has shared: "This innovative device will integrate AI-powered multi-modal intelligence, robotic functionality, and advanced handheld imaging capabilities. [The phone] will redefine future human-machine interaction and coexistence, positioning HONOR at the forefront of AI device innovation.

"We are now witnessing a transformation from smartphone to AI phone, and now to Robot Phone. Starting from the new Magic8 series, and with the new Robot Phone, Honor envisions the future phone as more than just a tool; it becomes an emotional companion that senses, adapts, and evolves autonomously like a robot, enriching its users’ day-to-day lives."

So...you're telling me that the AI Robot Phone will be somewhat sentient? That's both incredible and terrifying. I'm not sure if this is something I'd want to carry around in my pocket exactly, but the idea of having a camera with an independent mind of its own is so exciting to me. Though I can't imagine this device will be as affordable as some of Honor's budget camera phones.

I cannot wait to find out more about this Robot Phone in 2026. What do you think? Cool or creepy? Let me know below.