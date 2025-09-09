Later today, we'll be getting all of the details on the newest iPhone 17 product line during Apple's Event - scheduled for 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 PM BST.

This got me thinking about what it would take for me to jump ship over to the iPhone 17 as a dedicated Samsung fan, and ditch my S24 Ultra (one of the best camera phones on the market). I've narrowed it down to 4 features that are totally non-negotiable, to hypothetically justify me changing allegiance.

I know that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to be the next best iPhone for photography, but there are some things aside from camera quality that make Samsung a top choice for me personally. For example, the S Pen. It's such a small thing, but I'm not sure I could make do without one. It comes in so handy for sketching and journaling (Galaxy AI's sketch to image is so fun).

From a design and build point of view, I've never really been interested in foldable phones, but I'm not excited by a standard boring iPhone either. So, for me to purchase an iPhone anytime soon, I think it would need to have a foldable element of some kind to keep me intrigued.

There's also the customisation that comes with adding widgets to your home screen, and I'm loving my daily Energy Score that uses data from my Galaxy Watch to offer tips and insights on my health habits.

I've compiled my thoughts into a quick video above, but let me know in the comments below (or on our CB TikTok account) if there are any other Android-exclusive features or design choices that you'd love to see on an iPhone model.